Germany vs Turkey LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

Tune in here Germany vs Turkey Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Germany vs Turkey live, as well as the latest information from Berlin Olimpic Stadium.
How to watch Germany vs Turkey match live on TV and online?
The Germany vs Turkey match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Germany vs Turkey?
This is the kick-off time for the Germany vs Turkey match on November 18, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:45 hrs. -
Bolivia: 15:45 hrs. -
Brazil: 16:45 hrs. -
Chile: 15:45 hrs. -
Colombia: 14:45 hrs. -
Ecuador: 14:45 hrs. -
Spain: 21:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:45 hrs. -
Paraguay: 15:45 hrs. -
Peru: 14:45 hrs. -
Uruguay: 16:45 hrs. -
Key player in Turkey
One of the players to take into account in Turkey is Kerem Akturkoglu, the 25 year old central midfielder, is currently a player of the Galatasaray Club of Turkey and in his most recent match with the Turkish National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against Latvia.
Key player in Germany
One of the most outstanding players in Germany is Antonio Rudiger, the 30 year old central defender is currently playing for Real Madrid Club of Spain and in the most recent match where his national team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Mexico.
History Germany vs Turkey
In total, the two teams have met 21 times, the record is dominated by Germany with 14 wins, there have been four draws and Turkey has won three matches.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Germany with 52 goals to Turkey's 16.
Actuality - Turkey
Turkey had a good performance in the last competition they played, the Qualifiers for the European Championship, because after playing seven matches, they finished first in their group with 16 points, as a result of five wins, one draw and one loss. They also scored 13 goals, but conceded six, for a goal difference of +7.
Turkey 2 - 0 Wales
- Last five matches
Turkey 1 - 1 Armenia
Japan 4 - 2 Turkey
Croatia 0 - 1 Turkey
Turkey 4 - 0 Latvia
Actuality - Germany
Germany had a bad performance at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, as after playing three matches, they finished third in the group standings with four points, after winning one match, drawing one and losing one. They also scored six goals, but conceded five, for a goal difference of +1.
Germany 0 - 2 Colombia
- Last five matches
Germany 0 - 2 Colombia
Germany 1 - 4 Japan
Germany 2 - 1 France
United States 1 - 3 Germany
Mexico 2 - 2 Germany
The match will be played at the Berlin Olympic Stadium
The match between Germany and Turkey will take place at the Berlin Olympic Stadium in the city of Berlin (Germany), where the Hertha Berliner Sport Club plays its home matches. The stadium was built in 1934 and has a capacity for approximately 74,500 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everybody! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Germany vs Turkey match, valid for friendly match 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
