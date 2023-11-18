Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Finals
Medvedev and Sinner in the first semi-final

The Italian, who has achieved three victories, including his first win over Novak Djokovic, in the group stage, is one of the candidates for this title. He will face Medvedev who played very solid in the first two matches, but already qualified, he lost in two sets against Carlos Alcaraz.

 

How is Novak Djokovic coming along?

Novak Djokovic at 36 years of age is at the top of the ATP ranking. He has won the last three tournaments he has played and has ensured that he will finish the year as world number 1. 


This year she has played all the finals of a Grand Slam in one year, after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, reaching the final at Wimbledon and winning the US Open. He came to this tournament after winning the last Grand Slam of the year where he only dropped two sets during the whole tournament. He arrives after resting after missing the entire Asian tour. However, he took the last Masters 1000 of 2023 by winning in Paris, a place where last year he fell at the gates after losing in the final.

 

In his first match of the ATP Finals, he struggled against Holger Rune and ended up winning in a three-set match, which lasted more than three hours. While he was unable to overcome Jannick Sinner in his second match and ended up losing in three sets. He did his homework with Hurkacz winning, but needed the help of the Italian tennis player to get through to the semifinals as second in the green group.

 

How does Carlos Alcaraz arrive?

The current world number 2 at only 20 years of age is having a spectacular 2023.


He reached the semifinals of Roland Garros where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with competitive rhythm against Novak Djokovic. After that he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting the Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised in his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last tournament he played was the US Open, where he could not overcome Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals and could not revalidate the title. He began the Asian tour falling in the semifinals against the Italian Sinner in the China Open and in Shanghai he fell in the round of 16 against Dmitrov. He did not fare much better in the Paris Masters 1000, as in his first match he lost against the Russian Safiullin.

 

From less to more in the ATP Finals, as he started with a defeat against Alexander Zverev, despite the fact that he started winning the first set, but finally the German came back. He defeated Rublev in two sets and also Medvedev to reach the semifinals as first of the red group.

 

Background

Four clashes between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic with a balance of two victories for each one. The last duel between the two was in the final of the Cincinnati ATP in which the Serbian won in the tie break of the third set. While the Spaniard already won in the Wimbledon final in all five sets. This will be the fourth duel between the top two of the ATP ranking, who will meet for the first time in the ATP Finals.

 

The Stadium

The match will be played on the central court of the Pala Alpitour, located in the city of Turin. It was inaugurated on December 13, 2005 and has a capacity for 15657 spectators.

 

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic to meet in the second semifinal of the ATP Finals
