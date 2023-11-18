Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Finals

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic?
What time is the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic ATP Finals?
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 4 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 12 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 14 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Medvedev and Sinner in the first semi-final
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
This year she has played all the finals of a Grand Slam in one year, after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, reaching the final at Wimbledon and winning the US Open. He came to this tournament after winning the last Grand Slam of the year where he only dropped two sets during the whole tournament. He arrives after resting after missing the entire Asian tour. However, he took the last Masters 1000 of 2023 by winning in Paris, a place where last year he fell at the gates after losing in the final.
In his first match of the ATP Finals, he struggled against Holger Rune and ended up winning in a three-set match, which lasted more than three hours. While he was unable to overcome Jannick Sinner in his second match and ended up losing in three sets. He did his homework with Hurkacz winning, but needed the help of the Italian tennis player to get through to the semifinals as second in the green group.
How does Carlos Alcaraz arrive?
He reached the semifinals of Roland Garros where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with competitive rhythm against Novak Djokovic. After that he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting the Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised in his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last tournament he played was the US Open, where he could not overcome Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals and could not revalidate the title. He began the Asian tour falling in the semifinals against the Italian Sinner in the China Open and in Shanghai he fell in the round of 16 against Dmitrov. He did not fare much better in the Paris Masters 1000, as in his first match he lost against the Russian Safiullin.
From less to more in the ATP Finals, as he started with a defeat against Alexander Zverev, despite the fact that he started winning the first set, but finally the German came back. He defeated Rublev in two sets and also Medvedev to reach the semifinals as first of the red group.
