Jamaica vs Canadá LIVE Score Updates (0-0)

Update Live Commentary
Rain does not stop them
Despite the heavy rain that lashed the National Stadium in Kingston, fans of both teams remained in their seats and awaited the opening whistle with a great atmosphere.
Game delayed in Kingston
The match between Jamaica and Canada has been delayed due to heavy rain at the National Stadium in Kingston, which is currently flooded. The kick-off has been rescheduled for 8:00 pm.
It won't be long now!
With the game just minutes away from kickoff at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica will be looking to stifle the Canadians with speed and intensity during the first few minutes of the match.
Much more at stake than a trophy
Jamaica and Canada are playing for more than just a playoff, and if they get past this quarterfinal round, which will be played in a round-robin format, the winner will get one of the six tickets to the Copa América 2024.
Canada was already waiting for an opponent
The Canadian National Team qualified directly to the Quarter-Final Phase, after achieving the runner-up position in the last 2022-23 edition, while Jamaica had to qualify in the Group Phase, achieving the lead and arriving undefeated for this match.
Kingston a tough court for Canadians
The last time the Jamaicans hosted the Maple Leafs in Kingston was in October 2021, when the Concacaf qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup were being played. The score that afternoon ended in a 0-0 draw.
First time for the "Reggae Boyz" in the CNL Quarterfinals
Heimor Hallgrimsson's team will play for the first time in its history in the Quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Nations League, after falling by the wayside in the Group Stage in the last two editions.
Stay tuned for live coverage of the Jamaica vs Canada game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Jamaica vs Canada live, as well as the latest information from the National Stadium in Kingston. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
The match will be broadcast by Sky Sports.
Where to watch Jamaica vs Canada
Country
Kickoff Date
Local time
TV Channels and Live Streams
United States - Friday, November 17, 2023
19:00 ET
Argentina - Friday, November 17, 2023
21:00
Bolivia - Friday, November 17, 2023
19:00
Brazil - Friday, November 17, 2023
21:00
Chile - Friday, November 17, 2023
21:00
Colombia- Friday, November 17, 2023
19:00
Ecuador - Friday, November 17, 2023
19:00
Spain - Saturday, November 18, 2023
1:00
Mexico - Friday, November 17, 2023
18:00
Peru - Friday, November 17, 2023
19:00
Watch out for this player from Canada
The player to watch for the Maple Leaf National Team is left back Alphonso Davies, Canada's flagship player and an important player for Bayern Munich.
Watch out for this player from Jamaica
The player to watch for this match will be striker Damarai Gray, after becoming an important player in Heimir Hallgrímsson's team, and goal scorer for Jamaica in the group stage with three goals.
Canada's latest lineup
Milan Borjan, Kamal Miller, Derek Cornelius, Alistair Johnston, Jonathan Osorio, Samuel Piette, Ismaël Koné, Alphonso Davies, Richie Laryea, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin.
Latest Jamaica lineup
Andre Blake, Amari'i Bell, Ethan Pinnock, Damion Lowe, Javain Brown, Kasey Palmer, Joel Latibeaudiere, Demarai Gray, Leon Bailey, Shamar Nicholson, Bobby Decirdova- Reid.
Previous history between the two teams
Jamaica and Canada have faced each other a total of 22 times, with the Canucks having a positive streak of 10 wins, 6 draws and 6 defeats against the Jamaicans, in addition to qualifying directly to the quarterfinals. However, the "Reggae Boyz" have a good rhythm of play as they are undefeated in the group stage, and with the incentive of reaching this stage of the CONCACAF Nations League for the first time.
How does Canada arrive?
The Maple Leaf National Team comes to this stage with a thirst for revenge after losing in the final of the last edition against the United States by a score of 0-2. The team coached by interim coach Mauro Biello also came from a 4-1 friendly loss to Japan.
How does Jamaica arrive?
The "Reggae Boyz" come into this match undefeated after topping Group B with three wins and a tie, and also accumulate an undefeated streak of 14 matches without defeat in the CONCACAF Nations League with nine wins and five ties in 14 matches played. Heimir Hallgrímsson's team will be looking to make their home advantage count this afternoon against the Canadians.
First leg to be played in Kingston
The match between Jamaica and Canada will take place at Kingston's National Stadium, which was built in 1962 for the Central American and Caribbean Games and has a seating capacity of 35,000 fans and an athletics track.
Third edition of the Concacaf Nations League with tickets to Copa America 2024
After the Stars and Stripes took the past editions of the CONCACAF Nations League, this edition will have six tickets at stake for the Copa América 2024 to be held in the United States, four of the places will be awarded to the teams that make it through the Quarterfinals, and a playoff will determine the last two places.
Welcome to
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Jamaica vs Canada, corresponding to the first leg of the CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinals. The match will take place at Independence Park at 19:00 ET.