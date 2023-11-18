Jamaica vs Canadá LIVE Score Updates (0-0)
Foto: Getty Images

Update Live Commentary
7:08 PM4 minutes ago

Rain does not stop them

Despite the heavy rain that lashed the National Stadium in Kingston, fans of both teams remained in their seats and awaited the opening whistle with a great atmosphere.

 

6:56 PM17 minutes ago

Game delayed in Kingston

The match between Jamaica and Canada has been delayed due to heavy rain at the National Stadium in Kingston, which is currently flooded. The kick-off has been rescheduled for 8:00 pm.

 

6:37 PM36 minutes ago

It won't be long now!

With the game just minutes away from kickoff at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica will be looking to stifle the Canadians with speed and intensity during the first few minutes of the match.
6:35 PM37 minutes ago

Much more at stake than a trophy

Jamaica and Canada are playing for more than just a playoff, and if they get past this quarterfinal round, which will be played in a round-robin format, the winner will get one of the six tickets to the Copa América 2024.
6:34 PM38 minutes ago

Canada was already waiting for an opponent

The Canadian National Team qualified directly to the Quarter-Final Phase, after achieving the runner-up position in the last 2022-23 edition, while Jamaica had to qualify in the Group Phase, achieving the lead and arriving undefeated for this match.
6:21 PMan hour ago

Kingston a tough court for Canadians

The last time the Jamaicans hosted the Maple Leafs in Kingston was in October 2021, when the Concacaf qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup were being played. The score that afternoon ended in a 0-0 draw.
6:19 PMan hour ago

First time for the "Reggae Boyz" in the CNL Quarterfinals

Heimor Hallgrimsson's team will play for the first time in its history in the Quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Nations League, after falling by the wayside in the Group Stage in the last two editions.
6:17 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of the Jamaica vs Canada game

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Jamaica vs Canada live, as well as the latest information from the National Stadium in Kingston. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
5:50 PMan hour ago

Where to watch Jamaica vs Canada

Country

Kickoff Date

Local time

TV Channels and Live Streams

United States - Friday, November 17, 2023

19:00 ET

Argentina - Friday, November 17, 2023

21:00

Bolivia - Friday, November 17, 2023

19:00

Brazil - Friday, November 17, 2023

21:00

Chile - Friday, November 17, 2023

21:00

Colombia- Friday, November 17, 2023

19:00

Ecuador - Friday, November 17, 2023

19:00

Spain - Saturday, November 18, 2023

1:00

Mexico - Friday, November 17, 2023

18:00

Peru - Friday, November 17, 2023

19:00

5:45 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this player from Canada

The player to watch for the Maple Leaf National Team is left back Alphonso Davies, Canada's flagship player and an important player for Bayern Munich.

5:40 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this player from Jamaica

The player to watch for this match will be striker Damarai Gray, after becoming an important player in Heimir Hallgrímsson's team, and goal scorer for Jamaica in the group stage with three goals.


5:35 PM2 hours ago

Canada's latest lineup

Milan Borjan, Kamal Miller, Derek Cornelius, Alistair Johnston, Jonathan Osorio, Samuel Piette, Ismaël Koné,  Alphonso Davies, Richie Laryea, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin.
5:30 PM2 hours ago

Latest Jamaica lineup

Andre Blake, Amari'i Bell, Ethan Pinnock, Damion Lowe, Javain Brown, Kasey Palmer, Joel Latibeaudiere, Demarai Gray, Leon Bailey, Shamar Nicholson, Bobby Decirdova- Reid.
5:25 PM2 hours ago

Previous history between the two teams

Jamaica and Canada have faced each other a total of 22 times, with the Canucks having a positive streak of 10 wins, 6 draws and 6 defeats against the Jamaicans, in addition to qualifying directly to the quarterfinals. However, the "Reggae Boyz" have a good rhythm of play as they are undefeated in the group stage, and with the incentive of reaching this stage of the CONCACAF Nations League for the first time.
5:20 PM2 hours ago

How does Canada arrive?

The Maple Leaf National Team comes to this stage with a thirst for revenge after losing in the final of the last edition against the United States by a score of 0-2. The team coached by interim coach Mauro Biello also came from a 4-1 friendly loss to Japan.
5:15 PM2 hours ago

How does Jamaica arrive?

The "Reggae Boyz" come into this match undefeated after topping Group B with three wins and a tie, and also accumulate an undefeated streak of 14 matches without defeat in the CONCACAF Nations League with nine wins and five ties in 14 matches played. Heimir Hallgrímsson's team will be looking to make their home advantage count this afternoon against the Canadians.
5:10 PM2 hours ago

First leg to be played in Kingston

The match between Jamaica and Canada will take place at Kingston's National Stadium, which was built in 1962 for the Central American and Caribbean Games and has a seating capacity of 35,000 fans and an athletics track.

5:05 PM2 hours ago

Third edition of the Concacaf Nations League with tickets to Copa America 2024

After the Stars and Stripes took the past editions of the CONCACAF Nations League, this edition will have six tickets at stake for the Copa América 2024 to be held in the United States, four of the places will be awarded to the teams that make it through the Quarterfinals, and a playoff will determine the last two places.
5:00 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Jamaica vs Canada, corresponding to the first leg of the CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinals. The match will take place at Independence Park at 19:00 ET.
