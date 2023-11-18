Belarus vs Andorra LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Belarus vs Andorra Euro Qualifiers.
What time is the Belarus vs Andorra Euro Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the game Belarus vs Andorra of November 18th in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 pm on Star+.
Bolivia: 12:00 pm on Star+.
Brasil: 1:00 pm on Star+.
Chile: 1:00 pm on Star+.
Colombia: 11:00 am on Star+.
Ecuador: 11:00 am on Star+.
Estados Unidos: 12:00 pm ET on Fox Soccer Plus and ViX.
México: 11:00 am on Sky HD and Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
Paraguay: 1:00 pm on Star+.
Perú: 12:00 pm on Star+.
Uruguay: 1:00 pm on Star+.
Venezuela: 12:00 pm on Star+.
Andorra's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Iker, Joel Guillen, Albert Alavedra, Max Llovera, Moisés San Nicolás, Jesús Rubio, Eric Vales, Marc Rebés, Joan Cervos, Jordi Aláez and Albert Rosas.
Belarus' latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Sergei Ignatovich, Dzyanis Palyakow, Zakhar Volkov, Kirill Kaplenko, Kirill Pechenin, Artem Bykov, Valeri Bocherov, Evgeni Yablonski, Max Ebong, Roman Yuzepchuk and Pavel Savitski.
Players to watch from Andorra
The next three players are considered key to Andorra's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Belarus. Player Albert Rosas (#11) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Marc Rebés (#4) is another distributor of play on the field who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in the tournament. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 22-year-old goalkeeper Iker Alvarez (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in LaLiga, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
Andorra
Likewise, Andorra is in group I of the tournament. They are in sixth position in the group with 2 points after 0 games won, 2 draws and 6 lost. This year they are looking to qualify for the Euro Cup and for that they will have to come out winners in Saturday's match. They have several young players who will give a new face to the team and who will lead them to victory. Their last game was against Romania on October 15, 2023, the match ended in a 4-0 defeat at the National Arena and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Belarus
The next three players are considered key to Belarus' offense and defense and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Andorra. The player Max Ebong (#9) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Vladislav Malkevich (#22) is another distributor of play on the field that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 31-year-old goalkeeper Sergei Ignatovich (#12) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Belarusian Premier League. His height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal. Saturday.
Belarus
The Belarusian football team is in Group I along with Switzerland, Romania, Kosovo, Israel and Andorra. They are in fifth place in the group with 6 points after winning 1 game, 3 tied and 4 lost. They seek to qualify for Euro 2024 and compete for the championship. They made several changes and a lot is expected of them, so their classification must be successful in terms of their goals. Their last game was against Switzerland on October 15, 2023 resulted in a draw, the match ended 3 to 3 at Kybunpark and thus they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Ferenc Szusza Stadium is located in the city of Budapest, Hungary and is one of the football stadiums with the largest capacity in Budapest. It will be the headquarters of this match, it has a capacity of 13,501 spectators, it was inaugurated on September 17, 1922 and its construction cost 12 million dollars.