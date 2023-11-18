Israel vs Romania LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Israel vs Romania Euro Qualifiers.
What time is the Israel vs Romania match for Euro Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the game Israel vs Romania of November 18th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:45 pm on Star+.
Brasil: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Chile: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 pm on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 pm on Star+.
Estados Unidos: 2:45 pm ET on VIX+.
México: 1:45 pm on Blue To Go Video Everywhere and Sky HD.
Paraguay: 2:45 pm on Star+.
Perú: 1:45 pm on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Venezuela: 2:45 pm on Star+.
Romania's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Horatiu Moldovan, Andrei Burca, Radu Dragusin, Nicusor Bancu, Deian Sorescu, Ianis Hagi, Nicolae Stanciu, Razvan Marin, Daniel Birligea, Florinel Teodor Coman and Olimpiu Morutan.
Israel's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Omri Glazer, Sean Goldberg, Raz Shlomo, Ofir Davidadze, Eli Dasa, Dor Peretz, Mohammad Abu Fani, Ramzi Safuri, Thai Baribo, Manor Solomon and Liel Abada.
Players to watch from Romania
The next three players are considered key to Romania's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Israel. Player Daniel Birligea (#19) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Ianis Hagi (#14) is another playmaker on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in the tournament. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 25-year-old goalkeeper Horatiu Moldovan (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Romanian Liga I, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal. Saturday.
Romania
Likewise, Romania is in group I of the tournament. They are in second position in the group with 16 points after 4 games won, 4 draws and 0 lost. This year they are looking to qualify for the Euro Cup and for that they will have to come out winners in Monday's match. They have several young players who will give a new face to the team. Their last game was against Andorra on October 15, 2023, the match ended in a 4-0 victory at the National Arena and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Israel
The next three players are considered key to Israel's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Romania. Striker Liel Abada (#11) plays for Celtic in the Scottish Premiership. With his team he achieved 10 goals and 3 assists in 34 games won. He will be very important for the Euro Cup Qualifiers because of his leadership. Striker Thai Baribo (#20) is a great striker with a lot of speed and good ball control. He is 24 years old and we could see him assist or score in the game on Monday. Finally, Premier League Fulham player Manor Solomon (#10) is a very skilled player who managed to score in the last match. He has a lot of experience gained in England and it is very important that he leads the team in the game against Romania.
Israel
The Israeli soccer team is in Group I along with Switzerland, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus and Andorra. They are in third place in the group with 12 points after winning 3 games, 3 tied and 2 lost. They seek to qualify for Euro 2024 and compete for the championship. They made several changes and a lot is expected of them, so their classification must be successful in terms of their goals. Their last game was against Switzerland on November 15, 2023 resulted in a draw, the match ended 1 to 1 at the Pancho Arena and thus they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Teddi Malcha Stadium is located in the city of Jerusalem, Israel and is one of the largest capacity football stadiums in Israel. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 31,733 spectators, it was inaugurated on July 9, 1992 and cost 12 million dollars.