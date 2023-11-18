Bahamas vs Guyana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concacaf Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Bahamas vs Guyana match for Concacaf Nations League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Bahamas vs Guyana of November 18th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 pm.
Bolivia: 7:00 pm.
Brasil: 8:00 pm.
Chile: 8:00 pm.
Colombia: 6:00 pm.
Ecuador: 6:00 pm.
Estados Unidos: 5:00 pm ET on Paramount+.
México: 4:00 pm.
Paraguay: 7:00 pm.
Perú: 6:00 pm.
Uruguay: 8:00 pm.
Bahamas' latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Michael Butler, Lesly St. Fleur, Jean Tilo, Jonathan Miller, Alexiou Cartwright, Marcel Joseph, William Bayles, Christopher Rahming, Nathan Wells, Ricardo Mcphee and Omari Bain.
Guyana's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
McKenzie-Lyle, Colin Nelson, Curtez Kellman, Jeremy Garrett, Sam Cox, Bayli Spencer-Adams, Jonathan Grant, Kadell Daniel, Daniel Wilson, Leo Lovell, Emery Welshman, Elliott Bonds, Liam Gordon, Kelsey Benjamin, Tre Mitford and Omari Glasgow .
Bahamas Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Bahamas offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against Guyana. Player Nathan Wells (#11) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Marcel Joseph (#17) is another play distributor on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in the tournament. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, 24-year-old goalkeeper Michael Butler (#16) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Bahamas, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
Bahamas
Likewise, Bahamas is in Group D of the tournament. They are in fourth position in the group with 1 point after 0 games won, 1 tied and 3 lost. This year they are looking to qualify for the next round and to do so they will have to emerge winners in Saturday's match. They have several young players who will give a new face to the team and who will lead them to victory. Their last game was against Antigua and Barbuda on October 17, 2023, the match ended in a 2-2 draw at the ABFA Technical Center and thus they achieved their first draw of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
Guyana Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Guyana's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Grenada. Defender Liam Gordon (#13), plays in the Scottish Premiership with St Johnstone. He is the fourth highest scorer on his team with 2 goals in 32 games played and will be very important for the Concacaf Nations League due to his leadership. Forward Kelsey Benjamin (#11) is a great forward with a lot of speed and good ball control. He is 24 years old and we could see him assist or score in the game on Saturday. Finally, Welling United player of the National League South, Kadell Daniel (#3) is a very skilled player who managed to score in the last match. He has a lot of experience gained in England and it is very important that he leads the team in the game against Bahamas.
Guyana
The Guyana football team is in Group D along with Bahamas, Puerto Rico and Antigua and Barbuda. They are in first place in the group with 12 points after having 4 games won, 0 tied and 0 lost. They seek to advance to the next phase and compete for the championship. They made several changes and a lot is expected of them, so their classification must be successful in terms of their goals. Their last game was against Guatemala on September 7, 2023 resulted in a defeat, the match ended 2 to 0 at the Mateo Flores National Stadium and thus they achieved their first defeat of the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through.
The stadium
The Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium is located in the city of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and is one of the oldest soccer stadiums in the Dominican Republic. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 27,000 spectators, it was inaugurated on October 23, 1974 and it is the stadium of the Dominican Republic soccer team.