Mozambique vs Algeria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match
The Algerian football team performed remarkably well in its last few games. On October 16, 2023, during the World Cup qualifiers, they drew 1-1 with Egypt. Highlight is the 1-0 victory over Senegal on September 12, 2023. In a clash against Uganda on June 18, for the African Cup of Nations, Algeria won 2-1.

On the international stage, Algeria obtained an important victory over Moçambique on January 21, 2023, scoring 1-0. In November 2022, they faced Sweden and suffered a defeat by 2-0, but recovered in March 2022 by beating Syria 1-0. The winning streak included triumphs over Tanzania and Cameroon in June and March 2022, respectively. However, on January 20, 2022, they faced Ivory Coast and were defeated 3-1.

MOZAMBIQUE AT HOME!

Mozambique's football team has had mixed performances in its recent games. On September 9, 2023, during the African Cup of Nations, they achieved a thrilling 3-2 victory over Benin. However, they struggled on 10 July 2023 in the COSAFA Nations Cup, suffering a 1–0 defeat to Lesotho. The previous clash, on July 7, ended in a 1-1 draw with Angola.

During the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers, Mozambique drew 1-1 with Malawi on 14 June and lost 1-0 to Senegal on 28 March 2023 In January 2023, they faced Algeria and Libya, suffering defeats by 1-0 and 3-2, respectively. Mozambique ended 2022 with goalless draws against Malawi and Zambia in July, as well as a 2-1 defeat to Senegal.

The Zimpeto National Stadium is located in the center of the city. a sports facility located in Maputo, capital of Mozambique. Opened on April 23, 2011, the stadium is It is one of the largest and most modern in the country, with a capacity for approximately 42,000 spectators. Its name derives from the region where it is located. situated, known as Zimpeto.

The architectural design of Estádio do Zimpeto incorporates contemporary features, including a bold and functional structure, providing a visually impressive experience for spectators. In addition to being used for sporting events, the stadium is also used for sports events. stage for various cultural events and concerts, contributing to the cultural and sporting life of the region.

As part of Moçambique's sporting infrastructure, Zimpeto Stadium plays a key role in promoting football and other sporting activities in the country. Its strategic location in Maputo makes it an important center for the celebration of large-scale sporting events, offering a conducive environment for holding international competitions and national games. The stadium thus represents a significant symbol of the sporting and cultural development of Mozambique.

On January 21, 2023, Mozambique faced Algeria in a head-to-head match during the African Cup of Nations. The final result was a 1-0 victory for Algeria. The game was marked by a fierce dispute, culminating in the Algerian advantage with a goal. Algeria demonstrated efficiency in securing victory, while Mozambique sought to overcome the opponent's defense. The only goal of the match was decisive, consolidating the victory for Algeria in this specific meeting between the two teams.
The Algerian football team performed remarkably well in its last few games. In the most recent clash on November 16, 2023, they beat Somalia 3-1. Before that, on October 16, 2023, they drew 1-1 against Egypt. Highlight is the impressive 5-1 victory over Cape Verde on October 12, 2023. On September 12, 2023, they achieved a 1-0 victory against Senegal.

In June, Algeria drew 0-0 with Tanzania on 7 September and 1-1 with Tunisia on 18 June. In the international clash against Uganda on March 27, 2023, they achieved a 2-1 victory. Furthermore, in March, they beat Niger 1-0 on March 23 and by 2-1 on February 4, while they lost to Senegal 1-0 in a game with an undecided outcome.

Mozambique's football team has had a series of mixed performances in its recent games. In their most recent clash on November 16, 2023, they faced Botswana, resulting in a 3-2 defeat. Before that, on October 16, 2023, Mozambique recorded a 3-2 victory against Nigeria . The previous game, on October 13, 2023, ended in a 1-1 draw against Angola.

Highlighting other matches, on September 9, 2023, Mozambique achieved a 3-2 victory over Benin. In the 2023 African Cup of Nations, they beat Mauritius 1-0 on 12 July, lost to Lesotho 1-0 on 10 July, and drew 1-1 with Angola on 7 July. July. The last game of the series, on 18 June 2023, resulted in a 2–0 victory against Rwanda. Now in March, Moçambique faced Senegal and lost 1-0.

The game will be played at Zimpeto Stadium

The Mozambique vs Algeria game will be played at Zimpeto Stadium, with a capacity of 42.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the African World Cup qualifiers: Mozambique vs Algeria live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
