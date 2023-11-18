Mozambique vs Algeria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Mozambique vs Algeria Live Score Here
ALGERIA!
ALGERIA AS A VISITOR!
On the international stage, Algeria obtained an important victory over Moçambique on January 21, 2023, scoring 1-0. In November 2022, they faced Sweden and suffered a defeat by 2-0, but recovered in March 2022 by beating Syria 1-0. The winning streak included triumphs over Tanzania and Cameroon in June and March 2022, respectively. However, on January 20, 2022, they faced Ivory Coast and were defeated 3-1.
MOZAMBIQUE AT HOME!
During the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers, Mozambique drew 1-1 with Malawi on 14 June and lost 1-0 to Senegal on 28 March 2023 In January 2023, they faced Algeria and Libya, suffering defeats by 1-0 and 3-2, respectively. Mozambique ended 2022 with goalless draws against Malawi and Zambia in July, as well as a 2-1 defeat to Senegal.
GAME STAGE!
The architectural design of Estádio do Zimpeto incorporates contemporary features, including a bold and functional structure, providing a visually impressive experience for spectators. In addition to being used for sporting events, the stadium is also used for sports events. stage for various cultural events and concerts, contributing to the cultural and sporting life of the region.
As part of Moçambique's sporting infrastructure, Zimpeto Stadium plays a key role in promoting football and other sporting activities in the country. Its strategic location in Maputo makes it an important center for the celebration of large-scale sporting events, offering a conducive environment for holding international competitions and national games. The stadium thus represents a significant symbol of the sporting and cultural development of Mozambique.
LAST GAME!
HOW DO YOU ARRIVE TO ALGERIA!
In June, Algeria drew 0-0 with Tanzania on 7 September and 1-1 with Tunisia on 18 June. In the international clash against Uganda on March 27, 2023, they achieved a 2-1 victory. Furthermore, in March, they beat Niger 1-0 on March 23 and by 2-1 on February 4, while they lost to Senegal 1-0 in a game with an undecided outcome.
HOW MOZAMBIQUE ARRIVES!
Highlighting other matches, on September 9, 2023, Mozambique achieved a 3-2 victory over Benin. In the 2023 African Cup of Nations, they beat Mauritius 1-0 on 12 July, lost to Lesotho 1-0 on 10 July, and drew 1-1 with Angola on 7 July. July. The last game of the series, on 18 June 2023, resulted in a 2–0 victory against Rwanda. Now in March, Moçambique faced Senegal and lost 1-0.