Serbia vs Bulgaria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Serbia vs Bulgaria as well as the latest information from Stadion Dubocica Leskovac.
How to watch Serbia vs Bulgaria?
If you want to watch the Serbia vs Bulgaria match, it will be available on television on Fox Soccer Plus and ViX
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the match between Serbia vs Bulgaria in Euro 2024 Qualifiers?
This is the kick-off time in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 9:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 15:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 9:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 9:00 AM
Venezuela: 9:00 AM
England: 14:00 AM
Australia : 23:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this player in Bulgaria
Kiril Despodov, a 27-year-old striker who plays in Greece for PAOK. He has two goals and three assists in 12 games. He has just scored a goal against Hungary in his most recent game. He has been capped 45 times for Bulgaria where he has 11 goals and seven assists.
Watch out for this player in Serbia
Aleksandar Mitrovic, striker of Al-Hilal in the Saudi league, has 17 goals and three assists in 17 games in his first season in the Saudi Arabian league. He already has five goals and one assist in six games in this ranking. He has made 86 appearances for the Serbia national team where he has scored 57 goals and provided four assists.
How does Bulgaria arrive?
They are coming from a two-goal draw with the Hungarian national team. They have now gone ten consecutive matches without a win. This team has not won since November 2022 in a friendly match against Cyprus. Bulgaria is last in group G with three points and has no chance to qualify for Euro 2024.
How does Serbia arrive?
The Serbian National Team is coming from a 1-0 loss against Belgium in the friendly match played last Wednesday. In their last official match they defeated Montenegro. Right now they are in the second position with 13 points, two points behind Hungary, which already has a ticket to Euro 2024. However, Montenegro is still fighting and is only two points behind.
Background
They have met three times in history, with a favorable balance for the Serbian national team, which has won twice, while the other match ended in a draw. The last meeting took place in June 2023 on Bulgarian territory and ended in a 1-1 draw.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Gradski stadion Dubočica, which was inaugurated in 2023 and has a capacity of 8136 spectators.
Preview of the match
Serbia and Bulgaria will meet in the match corresponding to the eighth round of the Eurocup qualifiers.
