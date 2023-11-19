Sweden vs Estonia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where to watch Sweden vs Estonia?
If you want to watch the Sweden vs Estonia match, you can follow it on television through Fox Soccer Plus, ViX
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Sweden vs Estonia Euro 2024 qualifier?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Watch out for this player from Estonia
Rauno Sappien, 27-year-old striker. He currently plays for Hapoel Jerusalem where he has scored one goal in five matches. He has 52 caps for the Estonian national team with which he has scored a total of 13 goals and three assists.
Watch out for this player from Sweden
Viktor Gyokeres, a 25-year-old striker who plays for Sporting de Portugal. This year he has 12 goals and four assists in 14 matches. While this year with his national team he has scored three goals and one assist. He has only 18 caps for the Swedish team where he has five goals and two assists.
How does Estonia arrive?
Estonia is coming off a 2-0 defeat against Austria. They have also gone nine matches in a row without a win. They have not won an official match since September 2022. They have only one point and are at the bottom of Group F with two goals scored and 20 conceded.
How does Sweden arrive?
Sweden is coming off a 3-0 defeat against Azerbaijan. They have also won only one of their last five official matches. They are currently third in the group with seven points and no longer have a chance to qualify for Euro 2024.
Background
A total of 19 previous encounters with a favorable balance for Sweden, which has won 16 times, while three duels have ended in a draw. Estonia has never beaten the Swedish team, and all the official matches have fallen to the Scandinavian country. The last time they met was in September 2023, when Sweden won 5-0,
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Friends Arena, a stadium located in the capital of Sweden, Stockholm. It was inaugurated in October 2012 and has a capacity for 50,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Sweden and Estonia will meet in the eighth matchday of the Euro 2024 qualifiers. Both teams are in Group F alongside Austria, Belgium and Azerbaijan.
