Burundi vs Gabon LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Burundi vs Gabon Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Burundi vs Gabon live, as well as the latest information from Nacional Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Burundi vs Gabon live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Burundi vs Gabon match live on TV and online?
The Burundi vs Gabon match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Burundi vs Gabon?
This is the kick-off time for the Burundi vs Gabon match on November 19, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 10:00 hrs. -
Chile: 9:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 8:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 8:00 hrs. -
Spain: 15:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 7:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 9:00 hrs. -
Peru: 8:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 10:00 hrs. -
Argentina: 10:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 10:00 hrs. -
Chile: 9:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 8:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 8:00 hrs. -
Spain: 15:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 7:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 9:00 hrs. -
Peru: 8:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 10:00 hrs. -
Referee team
To be confirmed.
Key player in Gabon
One of the players to take into account in Gabon is Denis Bouanga Guelor Kanga, the 29 year old center forward, is currently playing for the Los Angeles FC Club of the United States and in his most recent match with the Gabon National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against Kenya.
Key player in Burundi
One of the most outstanding players in Burundi is Abdallah Sudi, the 23 year old center forward is currently playing for the Al Naft Club of Iraq and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Gambia.
One of the most outstanding players in Burundi is Abdallah Sudi, the 23 year old center forward is currently playing for the Al Naft Club of Iraq and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Gambia.
History Burundi vs Gabon
In total, the two teams have met six times, the record is dominated by Gabon with four wins, there has been one draw and Burundi has won one match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Gabon with seven goals to Burundi's three.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Gabon with seven goals to Burundi's three.
Actuality - Gabon
Gabon had a bad performance in the last competition they played, the African Qualifiers for the World Cup of Qatar 2022, because after playing six matches, they finished in second place in the standings with seven points, this product of; two wins, a draw and three defeats, they also scored seven goals, but conceded eight, for a goal difference of -1.
Sudan 1 - 0 Gabon
- Last five matches
Sudan 1 - 0 Gabon
Gabon 0 - 2 DR Congo
Mauritania 2 - 1 Gabon
Guinea 1 - 1 Gabon
Gabon 2 - 1 Kenya
Actuality - Burundi
Burundi had a bad performance in the African Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. After playing six matches, they finished fourth in the standings with one point, after not winning any match, drawing one and losing five, scoring two goals, but conceding nine, for a goal difference of -7.
Indonesia 3 - 1 Burundi
- Last five matches
Indonesia 3 - 1 Burundi
Indonesia 2 - 2 Burundi
Burundi 3 - 2 Namibia
Cameroon 3 - 0 Burundi
Burundi 3 - 2 Gambia
The match will be played at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium
The match between Burundi and Gabon will take place at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in the city of Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), where the Young Africans SC Club plays its home matches. The stadium was built in 2007 and has a capacity for approximately 60,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Burundi vs Gabon, valid for matchday 2 of the African Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.