Sudan vs Democratic Republic of Congo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Sudan vs Democratic Republic of Congo in a African Qualifiers
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sudan vs Democratic Republic of Congo match in the African Qualifiers.
What time is Sudan vs Democratic Republic of Congo match for African Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the game Sudan vs Democratic Republic of Congo of November 19th, in several countries:
Mexico: 10:00 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 1:00 p.m.
Chile: 1:00 p.m.
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 11:00 a.m.
USA: 11:00 a.m. ET
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 12:00 noon ET
Spain: 19:00 hours
Mexico: 10:00 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 1:00 p.m.
Chile: 1:00 p.m.
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 11:00 a.m.
USA: 11:00 a.m. ET
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 12:00 noon ET
Spain: 19:00 hours
Where and how Sudan vs Democratic Republic of Congo live
The match will not be broadcasted on TV.
If you want to watch Sudan vs Democratic Republic of Congo in streaming, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch Sudan vs Democratic Republic of Congo in streaming, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Background
This will be the 3rd meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start this match with a bang and come out on top. They will also want to get a win, leaving 1 win for Congo, 0 draws and 1 for Sudan.
Democratic Republic of Congo 2 - 0 Sudan, Sep. 9, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Sudan 2 - 1 Democratic Republic of Congo, June 8, 2022, CAF Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Democratic Republic of Congo 2 - 0 Sudan, Sep. 9, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Sudan 2 - 1 Democratic Republic of Congo, June 8, 2022, CAF Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Watch out for this Sudan player
Milton Keynes Dons attacker, 29 year old Mohamed Eisa has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Watch out for this player from Democratic Republic of Congo.
Brentford attacker, 27 year old Yoane Wissa has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
How is Democratic Republic of Congo coming along?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Sudan, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Democratic Republic of Congo 2 - 0 Mauritania, Nov. 15, 2023, African Qualifiers
Angola 0 - 0 Democratic Republic of Congo, Oct. 17, 2023, International friendlies
New Zealand 1 - 1 Democratic Republic of the Congo, Oct. 13, 2023, International Friendlies
South Africa 1 - 0 Democratic Republic of Congo, Sept. 12, 2023, International Friendlies
Democratic Republic of Congo 2 - 0 Sudan, Sep. 9, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Democratic Republic of Congo 2 - 0 Mauritania, Nov. 15, 2023, African Qualifiers
Angola 0 - 0 Democratic Republic of Congo, Oct. 17, 2023, International friendlies
New Zealand 1 - 1 Democratic Republic of the Congo, Oct. 13, 2023, International Friendlies
South Africa 1 - 0 Democratic Republic of Congo, Sept. 12, 2023, International Friendlies
Democratic Republic of Congo 2 - 0 Sudan, Sep. 9, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)
How is Sudan doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-0 against Chad, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sudan 1 - 1 Togo, Nov. 16, 2023, African Qualifiers
Sudan 1 - 0 Chad, Oct. 17, 2023, International friendlies
Sudan 1 - 1 Tanzania, Oct. 15, 2023, International Friendlies
Democratic Republic of the Congo 2 - 0 Sudan, Sept. 9, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Sudan 0 - 3 Mauritania, Jun. 20, 2023, African Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Sudan 1 - 1 Togo, Nov. 16, 2023, African Qualifiers
Sudan 1 - 0 Chad, Oct. 17, 2023, International friendlies
Sudan 1 - 1 Tanzania, Oct. 15, 2023, International Friendlies
Democratic Republic of the Congo 2 - 0 Sudan, Sept. 9, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Sudan 0 - 3 Mauritania, Jun. 20, 2023, African Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Sudan vs Democratic Republic of Congo match, corresponding to the African Qualifiers. The match will take place at Martyrs of February Stadium, at 11:00 am.