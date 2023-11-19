Bosnia Herzegovina vs Slovakia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Bosnia Herzegovina vs Slovakia?
If you want to watch the match Bosnia Herzegovina vs Slovakia it will be possible to follow the match on TV via Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD. .
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match Bosnia Herzegovina vs Slovakia in Euro 2024 Qualification?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brasil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM&
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 3:45 PM
España: 8:45 PM
México: 01:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Watch out for this player from Slovakia
Lukas Harislin, a striker who plays for Sparta Prague. He has just scored a brace in the last game, helping his national team to qualify for the European Championship in Germany, which will be played next summer. He has 32 international appearances where he has scored five goals and two assists.
Watch out for this player in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Rade Krunic, AC Milan midfielder, who has played 12 matches for the 'rossonero' team this season. In this qualifying phase he has scored two goals in five matches. In total, he has 32 caps for Sweden, scoring four goals and assisting one goal.
How does Slovakia arrive?
They are coming off a win against Iceland that secured their ticket to Euro 2024 and have won three of their last four matches. They are second in the group with 19 points and with one game to go this will be their final position, as they are eight points behind Portugal and five points ahead of Luxembourg.
How does Bosnia Herzegovina arrive?
They are coming off a 4-1 drubbing against Luxembourg last Thursday. They have also lost three of their last four matches. They have also been defeated in six of the last eight matches they have played. Right now they have nine points and are second last in the group.
Background
The two teams have been evenly matched in the four meetings, with two wins each. The last meeting took place on Slovakian soil and Slovakia beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0. It has been 10 years since Bosnia last defeated the Slovak team.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Stadium "Bilino Polje", located in the city of Zenica. It was inaugurated in 1972 and has a capacity of 15600 spectators.
Preview of the match
Bosnia Herzegovina and Slovakia will meet in the match corresponding to the tenth game of the Euro 2024 qualifiers. Both teams are in Group J along with Portugal, Luxembourg, Iceland and Liechtenstein.
