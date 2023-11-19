Cyprus vs Lithuania LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Cyprus vs Lithuania Live Score Here
CYPRUS!
LITHUANIA AWAY FROM HOME!
However, the Lithuanian team faced difficulties in other clashes, including defeats to Hungary (0-2) in June 2023 and Serbia (0-2) in March 2023. The draw without goals against Greece in March 2023.
Despite recent challenges, Lithuania demonstrated resilience and competitive capacity, achieving important victories, such as the one over Bulgaria. The team seeks consistency and better performance in international competitions.
CYPRUS AT HOME!
On the international stage, in September 2022, Cyprus lost to Bulgaria (0-2) and, previously, in November 2022, to Georgia (0-2) in a friendly match.
/p>
However, there was a glimmer of success in September 2022 when Cyprus beat Greece 1-0 in the UEFA qualifiers. The team also recorded a victory against Estonia in March 2022 (2-0) and a draw with Malta in October 2021 (2-2).
Although facing challenges, the victory over Greece highlights Cyprus' ability to surprise and seek positive results amid intense competition.
GAME STAGE!
With a capacity for around 22,859 spectators, the Alphamega Stadium is ideal for everyone. known for offering a vibrant and immersive atmosphere during games. In addition to being used for domestic competitions, the stadium has also been the venue for international matches and prominent sporting events.
The stadium infrastructure includes modern facilities such as comfortable seating areas, press facilities, boxes and fan amenities. Its strategic location in Nicosia contributes to making it a focal point on the Cyprus sporting scene.
Over the years, Alphamega Stadium has witnessed exciting football clashes, contributing to the country’s rich sporting history. Its importance goes beyond sport, playing a crucial role in building Cyprus's sporting identity and providing memorable moments for fans and athletes.
HISTORY BETWEEN TEAMS!
HOW DO YOU GET TO LITHUANIA?
However, on September 10, 2023, Lithuania faced a 3-1 defeat against Serbia. In their previous clash with Montenegro on 7 September 2023, the team drew 2-2. Previous performances included a 2-0 defeat to Hungary and a 1-1 draw against Bulgaria.
Lithuania sought consistency but faced challenges, highlighting the need to improve its performance for future competitions.
HOW DOES CYPRUS ARRIVE?
However, there was a notable victory against Israel on 20 November 2022, where Cyprus emerged victorious 3-2. Furthermore, on 25 March 2023, Cyprus drew 2-2 to 2 against Armenia.
Overall, the Cypriot team faced challenging results, seeking greater consistency in their performances for future international competitions.