Cyprus vs Lithuania LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly Match
Cyprus

Update Live Commentary
Watch Cyprus vs Lithuania Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Cyprus vs Lithuania match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
CYPRUS!

LITHUANIA AWAY FROM HOME!

The Lithuanian football team faced a challenging period in their last few games. In the most recent clash in the knockout phase of Euro 2024, Lithuania suffered a 2-0 defeat to Montenegro on November 16, 2023. Before that, they achieved an impressive victory against Bulgaria on November 14. October 2023, winning 2-0.

However, the Lithuanian team faced difficulties in other clashes, including defeats to Hungary (0-2) in June 2023 and Serbia (0-2) in March 2023. The draw without goals against Greece in March 2023.

Despite recent challenges, Lithuania demonstrated resilience and competitive capacity, achieving important victories, such as the one over Bulgaria. The team seeks consistency and better performance in international competitions.

CYPRUS AT HOME!

The Cyprus national team faced a series of challenges in recent games, with predominantly unfavorable results. In their most recent Euro 2024 knockout stage match, Cyprus suffered a 3-1 defeat to Spain on 16 November 2023. Before that, in October 2023, they faced defeats to Norway (0-4). and Scotland (0-3).

On the international stage, in September 2022, Cyprus lost to Bulgaria (0-2) and, previously, in November 2022, to Georgia (0-2) in a friendly match.

However, there was a glimmer of success in September 2022 when Cyprus beat Greece 1-0 in the UEFA qualifiers. The team also recorded a victory against Estonia in March 2022 (2-0) and a draw with Malta in October 2021 (2-2).

Although facing challenges, the victory over Greece highlights Cyprus' ability to surprise and seek positive results amid intense competition.

GAME STAGE!

The Alphamega Stadium is is a stadium located in Nicosia, Cyprus, which serves as the home field for several Cypriot football teams. Its construction was completed in 1999, and since then it has been a significant venue for sporting events and high-profile football matches.

With a capacity for around 22,859 spectators, the Alphamega Stadium is ideal for everyone. known for offering a vibrant and immersive atmosphere during games. In addition to being used for domestic competitions, the stadium has also been the venue for international matches and prominent sporting events.

The stadium infrastructure includes modern facilities such as comfortable seating areas, press facilities, boxes and fan amenities. Its strategic location in Nicosia contributes to making it a focal point on the Cyprus sporting scene.

Over the years, Alphamega Stadium has witnessed exciting football clashes, contributing to the country’s rich sporting history. Its importance goes beyond sport, playing a crucial role in building Cyprus's sporting identity and providing memorable moments for fans and athletes.

HISTORY BETWEEN TEAMS!

In the historic clashes between Cyprus (CHP) and Lithuania (LIT), the Lithuanian team has a superior record, with two victories in three games. The last meeting took place on February 25, 2001, when Lithuania won 2-1. Previously, in 1st. On February 16, 2000, Cyprus was defeated 2-1. The first recorded match on 16 February 1997 resulted in a 1-0 victory for Cyprus. With a total of 7 goals scored in three games, the average is 2.3 goals per match. The statistic of both teams scoring is every 2 games.
HOW DO YOU GET TO LITHUANIA?

The Lithuanian football team has faced a series of challenges in its recent games. In the most recent clash on November 16, 2023, in the knockout stage of Euro 2024, Lithuania lost to Montenegro 2-0. Before that, on October 17, 2023, the team drew 2-2 against Hungary, and achieved a victory against Bulgaria on October 14, 2023, winning 2-0.

However, on September 10, 2023, Lithuania faced a 3-1 defeat against Serbia. In their previous clash with Montenegro on 7 September 2023, the team drew 2-2. Previous performances included a 2-0 defeat to Hungary and a 1-1 draw against Bulgaria.

Lithuania sought consistency but faced challenges, highlighting the need to improve its performance for future competitions.

HOW DOES CYPRUS ARRIVE?

In the last games of the Cyprus team, mixed performances stand out. In the most recent clash on November 16, 2023, in the knockout stage of Euro 2024, Cyprus faced Spain and suffered a 3-1 defeat. Before that, on October 15, 2023, the team faced Georgia. rgia and was defeated 4-0. In the match against Norway on September 12, 2023, Cyprus lost 4-0.

However, there was a notable victory against Israel on 20 November 2022, where Cyprus emerged victorious 3-2. Furthermore, on 25 March 2023, Cyprus drew 2-2 to 2 against Armenia.

Overall, the Cypriot team faced challenging results, seeking greater consistency in their performances for future international competitions.

The game will be played at Alphamega Stadium

The Cyprus vs Lithuania game will be played at Alphamega Stadium, with a capacity of 11.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Eurocup qualifiers: Cyprus vs Lithuania live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
