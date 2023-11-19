Guadeloupe vs Saint Kitts and Nevis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match
Photo: Disclosure/Concacaf Nations League

7:46 PM2 hours ago

Watch Guadeloupe vs Saint Kitts and Nevis Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Guadeloupe vs Saint Kitts and Nevis match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
7:41 PM2 hours ago

GUADALUPE!

Photo: Disclosure/Concacaf Nations League
7:36 PM2 hours ago

SAINT CHITTER AND NEVIS AWAY FROM THE FANS!

The Saint Kitts and Nevis football team has had a series of challenges and triumphs in its recent games. In the most recent, on October 12, 2023, during the CONCACAF qualifiers, Saint Kitts and Nevis beat Sint Maarten 3-2, demonstrating resilience and offensive skill. However, on September 10, 2023, the team faced a 0-2 defeat to Saint Lucia.

The negative performance continued in friendly matches, especially against Jamaica on 2 July 2023, resulting in a significant 0-5 defeat. However, there was a positive turnaround on 16 June 2023, when Saint Kitts and Nevis beat Curacao 2-1.

The CONCACAF qualifiers on March 23, 2023 showed a convincing victory against Saint Martin 3-1. Highlights include the victories over Aruba and Andorra on June 9, 2022 and 25 March 2022 respectively. However, the team faced difficulties in previous games, highlighting the ups and downs of international football.

7:31 PM2 hours ago

GUADALUPE AT HOME!

The Guadeloupe football team presented a remarkable performance in its last games. On October 15, 2023, during the CONCACAF qualifiers, Guadeloupe beat Santa Lucia 2-0, demonstrating defensive solidity and effectiveness in attack. In the clash with Sint Maarten on September 10, 2023, the team displayed a convincing performance, securing a 4-0 victory.

However, on July 4, 2023, during a friendly against Guatemala, Guadalupe suffered a 2-3 defeat, revealing defensive challenges. The team recovered on June 20, 2023, beating Guyana 2-0. On March 23, 2023, during the CONCACAF qualifiers, Guadeloupe was defeated by Antigua and Barbuda 0-1.< /p>

Of particular note is the victory over Barbados on June 12, 2022, with a score of 2-1. The team was also successful against Cuba on June 2, 2022, winning 2-1 However, there have been defeats in previous clashes, highlighting the competitive and challenging nature of international football.

7:26 PM2 hours ago

GAME STAGE!

The Stade Valette is is a stadium located in Guadeloupe, an island in the Caribbean. This stadium is It is often used for football practice and other sporting events. Its specific location and the characteristics it offers provide a suitable environment for local competitions and games. The stadium can house a significant amount of spectators, offering a vibrant atmosphere during matches.

Stade Valette plays an important role in promoting sport and entertainment in the region, serving as a venue for various competitions and sporting events throughout the year. In addition to its sporting impact, the stadium also contributes to social cohesion by providing a space where the community can come together and support their local teams. Its presence stands out as a central element in Guadeloupe's sports scene.

7:21 PM2 hours ago

HISTORY BETWEEN THE TWO TEAMS!

In direct clashes between Saint Kitts and Nevis and Guadeloupe, the last meeting took place on September 7, 2023, during the CONCACAF qualifiers, resulting in a 2-1 victory for Guadeloupe. On October 22, 2010, during the Caribbean Cup, Guadeloupe also emerged victorious with the same score of 2-1. Both clashes were marked by competitive matches and favorable results for Guadeloupe.
7:16 PM2 hours ago

HOW DO YOU GET TO SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS?

The Saint Kitts and Nevis football team has had a mixed performance in its recent games. In the most recent clash on November 16, 2023, Saint Kitts and Nevis faced Saint Lucia and the game ended in a goalless draw (0-0). Before that, on October 15, 2023, the team lost to Sint Maarten 0-1.

However, Saint Kitts and Nevis achieved a victory on 12 October 2023, beating Sint Maarten 3-2. On 10 September 2023, the team faced Saint Lucia and the game ended in a draw 2-2. In the match against Guadeloupe on September 7, 2023, Saint Kitts and Nevis suffered a 1-2 defeat.

Of particular note is the match against French Guiana on June 20, 2023, where Saint Kitts and Nevis won 2-1, demonstrating a positive performance in some competitions. However, the team faced significant defeats against USA (0-6) and Jamaica (0-5) in games held in July 2023.

7:11 PM2 hours ago

HOW DO YOU GET TO GUADELUPE?

The Guadeloupe football team has had a mixed performance in its recent games. In the most recent clash on 16 November 2023, Guadeloupe faced Sint Maarten, suffering a 0-2 defeat. However, the team bounced back on 15 October 2023, beating Saint Lucia 2-0. September 2023, Guadeloupe beat Sint Maarten 4-0.

The challenge against Saint Kitts and Nevis, on September 7, 2023, resulted in another victory for Guadeloupe, with a score of 2-1. However, on October 12, 2023, the team faced Saint Lucia ;cia and were defeated 2-1. Highlight the match against Antigua and Barbuda on June 16, 2023, in which Guadeloupe won by a significant margin of 5-0. Overall, recent results show a mixed performance of the team, with victories and defeats in competitions such as CONCACAF.

7:06 PM3 hours ago

The game will be played at Stade Valette

The Guadeloupe vs Saint Kitts and Nevis game will be played at Stade Valette, with a capacity of 1000 people.
7:01 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Guadeloupe vs Saint Kitts and Nevis live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
