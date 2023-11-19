Guadeloupe vs Saint Kitts and Nevis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Guadeloupe vs Saint Kitts and Nevis Live Score Here
GUADALUPE!
SAINT CHITTER AND NEVIS AWAY FROM THE FANS!
The negative performance continued in friendly matches, especially against Jamaica on 2 July 2023, resulting in a significant 0-5 defeat. However, there was a positive turnaround on 16 June 2023, when Saint Kitts and Nevis beat Curacao 2-1.
The CONCACAF qualifiers on March 23, 2023 showed a convincing victory against Saint Martin 3-1. Highlights include the victories over Aruba and Andorra on June 9, 2022 and 25 March 2022 respectively. However, the team faced difficulties in previous games, highlighting the ups and downs of international football.
GUADALUPE AT HOME!
However, on July 4, 2023, during a friendly against Guatemala, Guadalupe suffered a 2-3 defeat, revealing defensive challenges. The team recovered on June 20, 2023, beating Guyana 2-0. On March 23, 2023, during the CONCACAF qualifiers, Guadeloupe was defeated by Antigua and Barbuda 0-1.< /p>
Of particular note is the victory over Barbados on June 12, 2022, with a score of 2-1. The team was also successful against Cuba on June 2, 2022, winning 2-1 However, there have been defeats in previous clashes, highlighting the competitive and challenging nature of international football.
GAME STAGE!
Stade Valette plays an important role in promoting sport and entertainment in the region, serving as a venue for various competitions and sporting events throughout the year. In addition to its sporting impact, the stadium also contributes to social cohesion by providing a space where the community can come together and support their local teams. Its presence stands out as a central element in Guadeloupe's sports scene.
HISTORY BETWEEN THE TWO TEAMS!
HOW DO YOU GET TO SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS?
However, Saint Kitts and Nevis achieved a victory on 12 October 2023, beating Sint Maarten 3-2. On 10 September 2023, the team faced Saint Lucia and the game ended in a draw 2-2. In the match against Guadeloupe on September 7, 2023, Saint Kitts and Nevis suffered a 1-2 defeat.
Of particular note is the match against French Guiana on June 20, 2023, where Saint Kitts and Nevis won 2-1, demonstrating a positive performance in some competitions. However, the team faced significant defeats against USA (0-6) and Jamaica (0-5) in games held in July 2023.
HOW DO YOU GET TO GUADELUPE?
The challenge against Saint Kitts and Nevis, on September 7, 2023, resulted in another victory for Guadeloupe, with a score of 2-1. However, on October 12, 2023, the team faced Saint Lucia ;cia and were defeated 2-1. Highlight the match against Antigua and Barbuda on June 16, 2023, in which Guadeloupe won by a significant margin of 5-0. Overall, recent results show a mixed performance of the team, with victories and defeats in competitions such as CONCACAF.