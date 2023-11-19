Spain vs Georgia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Spain vs Georgia live from EURO 2024 Qualification!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Spain vs Georgia live corresponding to the EURO 2024 Qualification, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the José Zorrilla Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Spain vs Georgia online and live from EURO 2024 Qualifying?
This is the start time of the Spain vs Georgia match in several countries:
Argentina: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 12:45 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 12:45 hours on Star+
US (ET): 2:45 p.m. on Vix+
Spain: 7:45 p.m. Without Transmission
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. on Star+ and Sky
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Georgia's latest lineup!
This is the latest team lineup: Giorgi Mamardashvili, Guram Kashia, Luka Lochoshvili, Solomon Kvirkvelia, Levan Shengelia, Otar Kakabadze, Nika Kvekveskiri, Giorgi Kochorashvili, Giorgi Chakvetadze, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georges Mikautadze.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, player to watch!
The Napoli striker is one of the most important figures for the team, it seeks to continue his development and continue showing that he is one of the best in his position. The one from Georgia continues in the Italian team after a good season in Serie A, winning the title with his club. This is in a good moment, this season he has scored 3 goals and 5 assists in 15 games played. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the Georgian team's forward line and continue showing the high level of this season in his club.
How does Georgia arrive?
The Georgian National Team enters this duel with the objective that the team closes the qualifying matches towards EURO 2024 at a good pace and continues to develop as a team and can aspire to have a ticket for the maximum tournament for European teams. At the moment, the team has several names of interesting players, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Solomon Kvirkvelia, Guram Kashia, Giorgi Chakvetadze and Georges Mikautadze being the most notable. The Georgian team is in fourth place in Group A of the EURO 2024 qualifiers with 8 points, after 2 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses, Georgia's team has already been eliminated from the competition and has no chance of qualifying However, they will fight for that third place, since they are one point below Norway. The team is mathematically eliminated but will seek to show its best football and ruin the plans of other teams. Spain will be its rival and will try to make it difficult for it to obtain that first place in the group, a team that is fighting for the first ticket to EURO 2024. so a positive result from Georgia could take away that first place and that will be the goal for this game.
Spain's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: David Raya, Pau Torres, Robin Le Normand, Alejandro Grimaldo, Jesús Navas, Martín Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Gavi, Joselu, Mikel Oyarzabal and Lamine Yamal.
Álvaro Morata, player to follow!
The Atlético de Madrid forward has become one of the great leaders of the Spanish team and started in all the matches of the process and during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Now, Morata is running to be the maximum reference in the offensive generation that Spain needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for a ticket for the 2026 World Cup and EURO 2024. He arrives with 12 goals and 3 assists in 15 games with his club in all competitions.
How does Spain get here?
Those from Spain appear in this duel of the EURO 2024 Qualifiers with the aim of the team closing the championship in Europe's highest tournament in a good way. They are in first place in Group A with 18 units, after 6 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss. The Spanish present a list with interesting players such as Alvaro Morata, Gavi, David Raya, Jesús Navas, Dani Carvajal, Ferran Torres and Pedri. Spain is a power in the UEFA zone and will seek to score more points ahead of the EURO. The team is almost classified and needs a victory to secure first place in its group and enter the top European championship. Spain must win its match no matter what so as not to depend on Scotland's result. Spain will close against one of the teams with the fewest points in its group and these could be of utmost importance in determining who finishes in the first places in the group.
Where's the game?
The José Zorrilla Stadium located in the city of Spain will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking a place in EURO 2024. This stadium has a capacity for 9,400 fans and was inaugurated in 2021.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Spain vs Georgia match, corresponding to the Qualification towards EURO 2024. The match will take place at the José Zorrilla Stadium, at 2:45 p.m.