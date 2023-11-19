Scotland vs Norway LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Scotland vs Norway Euro Qualifiers.
What time is the Scotland vs Norway match for Euro Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the game Scotland vs Norway of November 19th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:45 pm on Star+.
Brasil: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Chile: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 pm on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 pm on Star+.
Estados Unidos: 2:45 pm ET on VIX+.
México: 1:45 pm on Blue To Go Video Everywhere and Sky HD.
Paraguay: 2:45 pm on Star+.
Perú: 1:45 pm on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Venezuela: 2:45 pm on Star+.
Norway's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Matias Dyngeland, Leo Ostigard, Kristoffer Ajer, David Wolfe, Marcus Pedersen, Sander Berge, Fredrik Aursnes, Kristian Thorstvedt, Jørgen Strand Larsen, Aron Donnum and Oscar Bobb.
Scotland's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Zander Clark, Scott McKenna, Ryan Porteous, Greg Taylor, Nathan Patterson, Billy Gilmour, Callum McGregor, Scott McTominay, Lyndon Dykes, Ryan Christie and John McGinn.
Players to watch from Norway
We have to keep an eye on these three players from Norway. The first is attacker Erling Haaland (#9), he plays in the Premier League for Manchester City, in the team he has stood out as a great attacker and could score in Sunday's match. He is also a fundamental piece of the team as he has more experience than the others. Midfielder Sander Berge (#8) is another extremely important distributor of play on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the tournament. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 28-year-old goalkeeper Matias Dyngeland (#12) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Norwegian Eliteserien, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Sunday.
Norway
Similarly, Norway is in group A of the tournament. They are in third position in the group with 10 points after 3 games won, 1 tied and 3 lost. This year they are looking to qualify for the Euro Cup and for that they will have to come out winners in Sunday's match. They have several young players who will give a new face to the team. Their last game was against Faroe Islands on November 16, 2023, the match ended in a 2-0 victory for Norway at the Ullevaal Stadion and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Scotland
The next three players are considered key to Scotland's offense and defense and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against Norway. Player Lyndon Dykes (#9) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Sunday. Midfielder Billy Gilmour (#14) is another play distributor on the pitch that is of utmost importance; his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 31-year-old goalkeeper Zander Clark (#21) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Scottish Premiership, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Sunday .
Scotland
The Scotland football team is in Group A along with Spain, Georgia, Cyprus and Norway. They are in second place in the group with 16 points after winning 5 games, 1 tied and 1 lost. They seek to qualify for Euro 2024 and compete for the championship. They made several changes and a lot is expected of them, so their classification must be successful in terms of their goals. Their last game was against Georgia on November 16, 2023 resulted in a draw, the match ended 2-2 at the Boris Paichadze Stadium and thus they achieved their first draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Hampden Park is located in the city of Glasgow, Scotland. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 51,866 spectators and was inaugurated on October 31, 1903. It is the home of the Scottish national football team and was remodeled in 1999.