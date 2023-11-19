Liechtenstein vs Luxembourg LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Referee
Stephanie Frappart will be the referee for the match, with Miakel Berchebru and Steven Torregrossa as assistants. Thomas Leonard will be the fourth official, while the VAR will be run by Williy Delajod, assisted by Maika Vanderstichel, with the entire team coming from France.
Probable Luxembourg
Luxembourg's probable team for the match is: Moris, M Martins, Korac, Chanot and Carlson; Sinani, Olesen, C Martins and Barreiro; S Thill and Gerson.
Probable Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein's probable team for the match is: Buchel, Malin, Wieser and Traber; Beck, Meier, Buchel, Sele and Goppel; Hasler and Salanovic.
Injuries
On Liechtenstein's side, Luchinger is likely to miss out, being doubtful after an injury in the last game, where if the midfielder doesn't play, Meier will come on in his place. On the Luxembourg side, Sebastien Thill could also be a doubt.
Group J
The two teams are in Group J, where Portugal lead with 27 points, followed by Slovakia with 19 points. Luxembourg are in third place with 14 points, ahead of Iceland on 10 and Bosnia on nine. Liechtenstein, with no points, are bottom of the group.
Last Matches: Luxembourg
Luxembourg, on the other hand, come into the match with one draw, one defeat and one win. On October 13, away from home, the draw was 1-1 with Iceland, with Oskarsson opening the scoring and Gerson equalizing. On October 16, at home, the defeat was 1-0 against Slovakia, with Duris scoring. And on Thursday (16), a 4-1 home win over Bosnia, with goals from Olesen, Gerson (2) and Mujakic (own goal), while Gojkovic pulled one back.
Last Matches: Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein comes into the match on the back of four defeats. On October 13, at home, the defeat came 2-0 to Bosnia, with goals from Rahmanovic and Stevanovic. On October 16, away to Iceland, the defeat was 4-0, with goals from Sigurdsson (2), Finnbogason and Haraldsson. And on Thursday (16), the defeat was 2-0 at home to Portugal, with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and João Cancelo.
