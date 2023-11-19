America vs Chivas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Femenil Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow the live score of América Femenil vs Chivas Femenil. Everything you need to know about this Liga MX Femenil second leg semifinal match is on VAVEL. In a few more moments, we will present you with more information, news, images, starting lineups and everything that comes out of the Azteca Stadium, home of the Águilas del América. Don't miss a single detail of the Clásico Nacional live, updated and commented by VAVEL USA.
How to watch America Femenil vs Chivas Femenil Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game America Femenil vs Chivas Femenil live on TV, your options are: TUDN
If you want to directly stream it: VIX +
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is America Femenil vs Chivas Femenil match for Liga MX Femenil 2023?
This is the kickoff time for the América Femenil vs Chivas Femenil match on November 19 in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 6:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 4:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 5:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 5:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 5:00 PM
Mexico: 4:00 PM to be confirmed
Paraguay: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 5:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Last lineup America Femenil
Itzel González, Jocelyn Orejel, Karina Rodríguez, Andrea Pereira, Kimberly Rodríguez, Karen Luna, Aurelie Kaci, Angelique Saldivar Alison González, Kiana Palacios y Katty Martínez.
Last lineup Chivas Femenil
Blanca Félix, Diana Rodríguez, Damaris Godínez, Karla Martínez, Angélica Torres, Casandra Montero, Caro Jaramillo, Ruby Soto, Daniela Delgado, Adriana Iturbide y Licha Cervantes.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this América vs Chivas will be Katia Itzel García; Karen Janett Díaz, first line; Elva Gutiérrez, second line; Maximiliano Quintero, fourth assistant.
How does America arrive?
On the other hand, the runners-up in the competition, Club América, closed the regular phase with the same points as Chivas (42), but their goal difference was better than that of the red-and-whites and, as a result, they took second place in the overall standings. Their path in the Liguilla began against Pachuca Femenil, where the Azulcrema 'crushed' the Tuzas in the quarterfinals; in the first leg, the Águilas won the first leg at the Hidalgo Stadium by a resounding score of 6-0. In the second leg, the Azulcremas won again, but this time 3-2, thus securing their ticket to the semifinals of the Apertura 2023.
How does Chivas arrive?
The red-and-white team's run in the playoffs began in the quarterfinals against Las Diablas del Toluca, where they put on a great show; in the first leg they won 3 goals to 0, while in the second leg, they closed the aggregate score with a resounding 5-1 victory. The Rebaño have in their ranks the scoring champion, Licha Cervantes, who was a factor in the first leg semifinal against the Águilas. Chivas trailed 2-0 in the first half, but thanks to a brace by the Rebaño's goal scorer, the red and white team salvaged a two-goal draw. Club Guadalajara's numbers in this Apertura 2023 were of 17 games played, 13 won, 3 draws and 1 loss, accumulating 42 points and ranking third in the overall table.
Second leg semifinal
We are just one game away from finding out the finalists of the Liga MX Femenil! And today, to continue with the second leg of the semifinals of this Apertura 2023, this Sunday we will have a very attractive match with the Clásico Nacional, where the Águilas del América will host Chivas Femenil. The locals want to take advantage of the match at home to continue with the good pace and be close to capitalize their leadership with a championship, but Chivas wants to ruin the plans of the azulcrema where it will be a game to kill or die.
The match will be played at the Azteca Stadium
America vs Chivas will be played at the Coloso de Santa Ursula, better known as the Azteca Stadium, which is located in Mexico City, CDMX. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 pm (ET).
