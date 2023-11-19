Portugal vs Iceland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Portugal vs Iceland on TV in real time?
When is the Portugal vs Iceland match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Portugal's probable line-up against Iceland
Probable Iceland
Changes!
Arnor Traustason picked up an injury against Slovakia and is out of this match. Aron Gunnarsson could replace him. There are likely to be other changes in the attacking sector, with Alfred FInnbogason and Andri Gudjohnsen up front
undefeated leaders
Iceland
Midfielder Arnor Traustason is expected to be Iceland's only absentee for the game against Portugal. The player from Swedish club IFK Norrköping picked up an injury in the match against Slovakia and is expected to be replaced by the experienced Aron Gunnarsson, who played a part in Iceland's Euro 2016 campaigns and qualification for the 2018 World Cup.
Portugal
The team is missing some of its key players for the clash with Iceland: Matheus Nunes, Pepe, Rafael Leão and Nelson Semedo are all out through injury. In addition to these casualties, full-back Diogo Dalot has asked to be excused from the national team in order to attend the birth of his daughter this week.
TIME AND PLACE!
Portugal, who qualified early for Euro 2024, return to the pitch looking to maintain their 100% record in qualifying. For the first time in its history, the team has the chance to end the first phase leading its group only with victories. At the top of Group J, with 27 points, the Portuguese are unbeaten, with nine wins in nine games.
On the other side, Iceland, in fourth place with 10 points, were beaten 4-2 by Slovakia in the last round after thrashing Liechtenstein 4-0. They are four points behind Luxembourg, who are in third place.
The match takes place in the ninth and penultimate round of Group C of the European Championship Qualifiers this Sunday (19) at the José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal. Kick-off is at 16:45.
World Cup qualifiers
Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023;
Time: 16:45 (Brasilia time);
Venue: José Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon, Portugal;
Where to watch: ESPN (pay-TV) and Star+ (streaming).