Portugal vs Iceland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match
Portugal

Update Live Commentary
Where and how to watch Portugal vs Iceland on TV in real time?

Portugal vs Iceland
World Cup qualifiers

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023;

Time: 16:45 (Brasilia time);

Venue: José Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon, Portugal;

Where to watch: ESPN (pay-TV) and Star+ (streaming).

When is the Portugal vs Iceland match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Portugal and Iceland will kick off at 16:45 (Brasília time) at the José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, in the ninth and penultimate match of Group C of the European Championship Qualifiers. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil. The match will be broadcast on Star+ (streaming).
Portugal's probable line-up against Iceland

Costa; Cancelo, Inácio, Dias, Guerreiro; Fernandes, Palhinha, B. Silva; Felix, Ronaldo, Jota.
Probable Iceland

Olafsson; Sampsted, Palsson, Ingason, Finnsson; Hlynsson, Gudmundsson, Gunnarsson; A. Gudjohnsen, Finnbogason, A. Sigurdsson.
Changes!

Roberto Martínez is expected to tinker with the team again, making several changes to the line-up that started against Liechtenstein. Diogo Costa could return in goal along with João Palhinha, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro and Gonçalo Inácio as starters. Cristiano Ronaldo should also start the match.

Arnor Traustason picked up an injury against Slovakia and is out of this match. Aron Gunnarsson could replace him. There are likely to be other changes in the attacking sector, with Alfred FInnbogason and Andri Gudjohnsen up front

undefeated leaders

The Lusitanians are undefeated leaders of Group J with 27 points, and are guaranteed a place in the competition. Strákarnir Okkar, on the other hand, are 4th with 10 points and could be overtaken by Bosnia and Herzegovina, who are just a point behind.
Iceland

Although the Icelandic team is still considering the possibility of qualifying for the European Championship via the play-offs, they know that this will be a very difficult path. Only one place will be at stake and countries like Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland and Norway will be major obstacles for Iceland. After delighting the world with their participation in Euro 2016, Iceland failed to qualify for the 2020 edition, and once again they are likely to miss out on the world's biggest continental tournament.

Midfielder Arnor Traustason is expected to be Iceland's only absentee for the game against Portugal. The player from Swedish club IFK Norrköping picked up an injury in the match against Slovakia and is expected to be replaced by the experienced Aron Gunnarsson, who played a part in Iceland's Euro 2016 campaigns and qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

Portugal

With an overwhelming qualifying campaign, Portugal booked their place in the European Championship with several rounds to spare, giving coach Roberto Martínez the opportunity to rotate his squad and try out different formations. Although the match has no bearing on the Portuguese team's final ranking, it is essential for Martínez to make a careful assessment of the performance of his players, many of whom are still trying to prove they have enough merit to make the final squad for the tournament in Germany in June next year.

The team is missing some of its key players for the clash with Iceland: Matheus Nunes, Pepe, Rafael Leão and Nelson Semedo are all out through injury. In addition to these casualties, full-back Diogo Dalot has asked to be excused from the national team in order to attend the birth of his daughter this week.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Portugal and Iceland is the ninth and penultimate match in Group C of the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers.

Portugal, who qualified early for Euro 2024, return to the pitch looking to maintain their 100% record in qualifying. For the first time in its history, the team has the chance to end the first phase leading its group only with victories. At the top of Group J, with 27 points, the Portuguese are unbeaten, with nine wins in nine games.

On the other side, Iceland, in fourth place with 10 points, were beaten 4-2 by Slovakia in the last round after thrashing Liechtenstein 4-0. They are four points behind Luxembourg, who are in third place.

The match takes place in the ninth and penultimate round of Group C of the European Championship Qualifiers this Sunday (19) at the José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal. Kick-off is at 16:45.

Welcome to the Portugal vs Iceland live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial European Championship qualifier between two teams: Iceland on one side. On the other is Portugal. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
