Liberia vs Equatorial Guinea LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Liberia vs Equatorial Guinea Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Liberia vs Equatorial Guinea live, as well as the latest information from Complejo Deportivo Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Liberia vs Equatorial Guinea live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Liberia vs Equatorial Guinea match live on TV and online?
The Liberia vs Equatorial Guinea match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Liberia vs Equatorial Guinea?
This is the kick-off time for the Liberia vs Equatorial Guinea match on November 20, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 13:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 12:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 13:00 hrs. -
Chile: 12:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 11:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 11:00 hrs. -
Spain: 18:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 10:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 12:00 hrs. -
Peru: 11:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 13:00 hrs. -
Referee team
To be confirmed.
Key player in Equatorial Guinea
One of the players to take into account in Equatorial Guinea is Emilio Nsue, the 34 year old center forward, is currently playing for the Apoel Nicosia Club of Cyprus and in his most recent match with the Equatorial Guinea National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against Namibia.
Key player in Liberia
One of the most outstanding players in Liberia is William Jebor, the 32-year-old center forward is currently playing for the Estonian Kalju Nomme Club and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against South Africa.
History Liberia vs Equatorial Guinea
In total, the two squads have met twice since 2012, the record is dominated by Equatorial Guinea with one win, there has been one draw and Liberia has not won a match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Equatorial Guinea with two goals to Liberia's one.
Actuality - Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea had a bad performance in the last competition they played, the African Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar 2022, because after playing six matches, they finished in second place in the standings with 11 points, this product of; three wins, two draws and one loss, also scored six goals, but conceded five, for a goal difference of +1.
Botswana 2 - 3 Equatorial Guinea
- Last five matches
Equatorial Guinea 1 - 0 Tunisia
Libya 1 - 1 Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea 0 - 0 Burkina Faso
Equatorial Guinea 1 - 0 Namibia
Actuality - Liberia
Liberia had a bad performance in the African Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, because after playing six matches, they finished in third place in the standings with six points, after winning two matches, drawing zero and losing four. They also scored five goals, but conceded eight, for a goal difference of -3.
Liberia 1 - 2 South Africa
- Last five matches
Ghana 3 - 1 Liberia
Liberia 2 - 3 Libya
Morocco 3 - 0 Liberia
Liberia 0 - 1 Malawi
The match will be played at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex Stadium
The match between Liberia and Equatorial Guinea will take place at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex Stadium in the city of Paynesville (Liberia). The stadium is where the Liberian national soccer team plays its home games, was built in 1986 and has a capacity for approximately 35,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Liberia vs Equatorial Guinea, valid for matchday 2 of the African Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
