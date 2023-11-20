Ukraine vs Italy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+
Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+
Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+
Chile 3:45 pm: Star+
Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+
Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+
USA 2:45 pm ET: Vix
Spain 8:45 pm: UEFA.tv
Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+
Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+
Peru 2:45 pm: Star+
Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+
Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+
Of course it's a great source of pride when you come to our national team and have the right to represent the country. This is a big responsibility for me. On Monday we'll see what we're capable of".
Italy squad
Defenders: Manuel Lazzari, Federico Dimarco, Federico Gatti, Gianluca Mancini, Alessandro Buongiorno, Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Andrea Cambiaso
Midfielders: Giacomo Bonaventura, Jorginho, Bryan Cristante, Davide Frattesi, Nicolò Barella
Forwards: Gianluca Scamacca, Giacomo Raspadori, Domenico Berardi, Federico Chiesa, Matteo Politano, Nicolò Zaniolo, Stephan El Shaarawy
Coach: Luciano Spalletti
Ukraine squad
Defenders: Yukhym Konoplia, Bogdan Mykhaylichenko, Oleksandr Svatok, Illia Zabarnyi, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Denys Popov, Oleksandr Karavaiev, Mykola Matviyenko
Midfielders: Serhiy Sydorchuk, Yehor Nazaryna, Georgiy Sudakov, Oleksandr Pikhalonok, Vitaliy Buyalskyi, Oleksandr Zubkov
Forwards: Roman Yaremchuk, Mykhailo Mudryk, Artem Dovbyk, Nazariy Rusyn, Vladyslav Vanat
Coach: Serhiy Rebrov
BayArena
The stadium was inaugurated on August 2, 1958, under the name Ulrich-Haberland-Stadion. In 1998, it was renamed the BayArena, in honor of the Bayer company, the team's sponsor.
The BayArena seats 30,210 people and is one of the most modern stadiums in the Bundesliga. The stadium is covered by a retractable roof, which can be opened or closed depending on the weather conditions.
The BayArena has already hosted several major events, including the 2011 Women's World Cup and one of the stages for the Euro 2024.
