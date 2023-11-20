Ukraine vs Italy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match
What time is Ukraine vs Italy match for Euro 2024 Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Ukraine vs Italy of 20th November 2023

Speak, Federico Chiesa!

"The important thing was to win this game. In the second half we conceded two goals that we didn't deserve to concede. We showed that we want to dominate the game and we deserved this result. Now we'll play Ukraine for qualification".
Speak, Valery Bondar!

"We're all rejoicing at the first snow this year - literally like children, because the New Year is almost here. But of course, on the other hand, we think about how cold our boys are at the front right now and we want to help them. And we can help precisely with positive emotions, which we very much want to provide on Monday. We'll do everything we can to please our soldiers. But we're also a bit cold, our feet are freezing, but we're getting used to it. A difficult field, of course, but what to do. Normally. 

Of course it's a great source of pride when you come to our national team and have the right to represent the country. This is a big responsibility for me. On Monday we'll see what we're capable of".

Italy squad

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Ivan Provedel, Marco Carnesecchi

Defenders: Manuel Lazzari, Federico Dimarco, Federico Gatti, Gianluca Mancini, Alessandro Buongiorno, Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Andrea Cambiaso

Midfielders: Giacomo Bonaventura, Jorginho, Bryan Cristante, Davide Frattesi, Nicolò Barella

Forwards: Gianluca Scamacca, Giacomo Raspadori, Domenico Berardi, Federico Chiesa, Matteo Politano, Nicolò Zaniolo, Stephan El Shaarawy

Coach: Luciano Spalletti

Ukraine squad

Goalkeepers: Georgiy Bushchan, Anatoliy Trubin, Dmytro Riznyk

Defenders: Yukhym Konoplia, Bogdan Mykhaylichenko, Oleksandr Svatok, Illia Zabarnyi, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Denys Popov, Oleksandr Karavaiev, Mykola Matviyenko

Midfielders: Serhiy Sydorchuk, Yehor Nazaryna, Georgiy Sudakov, Oleksandr Pikhalonok, Vitaliy Buyalskyi, Oleksandr Zubkov

Forwards: Roman Yaremchuk, Mykhailo Mudryk, Artem Dovbyk, Nazariy Rusyn, Vladyslav Vanat

Coach: Serhiy Rebrov

Classification

Italy

With a 61% record, Italy also have four wins, two defeats and a draw. They have the same 13 points. However, the Azzurri are second on goal difference.
Ukraine

Ukraine are third in Group C on 13 points. The yellow and blue team have a record of 61%, with four wins, two defeats and one draw.
BayArena

The BayArena is a soccer stadium located in the city of Leverkusen, Germany. It is the home of the Bayer Leverkusen soccer team, which is the current Bundesliga leader.

The stadium was inaugurated on August 2, 1958, under the name Ulrich-Haberland-Stadion. In 1998, it was renamed the BayArena, in honor of the Bayer company, the team's sponsor.

The BayArena seats 30,210 people and is one of the most modern stadiums in the Bundesliga. The stadium is covered by a retractable roof, which can be opened or closed depending on the weather conditions.

The BayArena has already hosted several major events, including the 2011 Women's World Cup and one of the stages for the Euro 2024.

Eye on the game

Ukraine vs Italy live this Monday (20), at the BayArena at 2:45 pm ET, for the Euro 2024 Qualifiers. The match is valid for the 10th round of the competition.
