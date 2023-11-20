Dominica vs Turks and Caicos Islands LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Dominica vs Turks and Caicos Islands Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Dominica vs Turks and Caicos Islands live, as well as the latest information from Campo recreativo A.O. Shirley Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Dominica vs Turks and Caicos Islands live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Dominica vs Turks and Caicos Islands match live on TV and online?
The Dominica vs Turks and Caicos Islands match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Dominica vs Turks and Caicos Islands?
This is the kick-off time for the match Dominica vs Turks and Caicos Islands on November 20, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. -
Chile: 15:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. -
Spain: 21:00 hrs. - (November 20)
Mexico: 13:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. -
Peru: 14:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. -
Key player in Turks and Caicos Islands
One of the players to keep in mind in the Turks and Caicos Islands is Billy Forbes, the 32 year old center forward, is currently playing for the Central Valley Fuego Club of the United States, he has played three games so far in the Concacaf National League 2023 and in the total number of games he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored two goals, these against the British Virgin Islands twice.
Key player in Dominica
One of the most outstanding players in Dominica is Eustace Marshall, the 26 year old center forward is currently playing for the Harlem United Club of Dominica, he has played three games in the current edition of the CONCACAF National League, in the total number of games he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored a goal, this one against the British Virgin Islands.
History Dominica vs Turks and Caicos Islands
In total, the two teams have met three times, Dominica dominates the record with two wins, there has been one draw and Turks and Caicos Islands has won zero games.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Dominica with five goals to Turks and Caicos Islands' one.
Actuality - Turks and Caicos Islands
The Turks and Caicos Islands have been performing poorly in the current edition of the CONCACAF Nations League. After playing a total of three matches, they are in third place in the standings with one point, after winning zero matches, drawing one and losing two, leaving a goal difference of -5, scoring three goals and conceding eight.
Turks and Caicos Islands 1 - 0 Virgin Islands (U.S.A.)
- Last five matches
Bonaire 1 - 2 Turks & Caicos Islands
British Virgin Islands 3 - 1 Turks & Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos Islands 0 - 3 Dominica
Turks & Caicos Islands 2 - 2 British Virgin Islands
Actuality - Dominica
Dominica has been performing well in the CONCACAF Nations League 2023, because after playing three games they are in the number one position in the standings with seven points, this score was achieved after winning two games, tying one and not losing any, they have also scored six goals and conceded two, for a goal difference of +4.
St. Lucia 3 - 1 Dominica
- Last five matches
Dominica 1 - 3 Santa Lucia
Turks and Caicos Islands 0 - 3 Dominica
Dominica 1 - 1 British Virgin Islands
British Virgin Islands 1 - 2 Dominica
The match will be played at the A.O. Shirley Recreational Field Stadium
The match between Dominica and the Turks and Caicos Islands will take place at the A.O. Shirley Recreational Field Stadium in the city of Road Town (British Virgin Islands). This stadium is where the British Virgin Islands Football Team plays its home matches, it was built in 1988 and has a capacity for approximately 3,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Dominica vs Turks and Caicos Islands, valid for matchday six of group 3 of the CONCACAF Nations League 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
