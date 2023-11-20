Mali vs Central African Republic LIVE Updates: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Mali vs Central African Republic Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this South Mali vs Central African Republic match.
What time is Mali vs Central African Republic match for World Cup Qualifiers 2023?
This is the start time of the game Mali vs Central African Republic of 20th November in several countries:
Watch out for this player from Central African Republic:
The player to watch for this match will be center forward, Goduine Koyalipou, the current attacker through the middle has a great experience in international football and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his national team.
Last Central African Republic lineup:
G. Lembet; R. M. Yapéndé, P. Guinari, S. Ndobé, F. Yangao; K. Namnganda, A. Youga, B. Pirioua, G. Baboula; L. Mafouta, G. Koyalipou.
Watch out for this Mali player:
The player to watch for this match will be central midfielder Mohamed Camara, the current attacker through the middle has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Mali's final line-up:
I. Diwara; M. Diarra, S. Niakate, M. Fofana, H. Traoré; M. Doudombia, D. Samassekou, M. Camara, D. Diabaté; K. Doumbia, L. Sinayoko.
Background:
Mali and Central African Republic have never met in a friendly match or an official match, so this will be the first ever duel in which the two nations will play each other for three points on a soccer pitch.
About the Stadium:
The full name is "Stade du 26 Mars", in reference to March 26, 1991, the date on which a popular uprising led to the fall of the military regime in Mali and the establishment of a democratic government. It has a capacity to hold up to 50,000 spectators. Several soccer competitions, including national and international leagues, have taken place at the Stade du 26 Mars. It has also been used by the Mali national team for its international matches.
First away mission
The Central African Republic national team will start the World Cup qualifiers as visitors, so it will be important to start this first match with the three points that will put them quickly at the top of their group, likewise, from now on every match will be vital for Central African Republic since depending on their results they will be able to think about attending the next World Cup.
Thinking ahead to the World Cup
Mali are preparing for an exciting home clash against Central African Republic, marking the start of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. At this crucial moment, the determination lies with the Congolese players, who will be looking to get off on the right foot in this exciting journey to the World Cup. Victory in this first match would not only be an invaluable boost to their morale, but also an essential step towards the dream of representing their nation at soccer's greatest competition.
Time for international duels
Every November, fans around the world look forward to FIFA World Cup dates, a period when national teams come together for exciting friendly and qualifying matches. This lull in the domestic leagues provides the perfect opportunity for national teams to showcase their talent and seek international glory. In addition to being a chance for teams to fine-tune their tactics and players, the September FIFA Date is also a showcase for promising young players looking to earn a place on the international stage.
Kick-off time
The Mali vs Central African Republic match will be played at Stade du 26 Mars, in Bamako, Mali. The kick-off is scheduled at 2:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the World Cup Qualifiers: Mali vs Central African Republic!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.