Montserrat vs Barbados LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League 2023 Match

The starting lineups for Montserrat vs Barbados will be shared shortly, with the match taking place at the Blakes Estate Stadium.
Where to watch Montserrat vs Barbados?
If you want to watch the Montserrat vs Barbados match, you can follow it on TV through the Paramount +
What time is the match between Montserrat vs Barbados in CONCACAF Nations League 2023?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 20 hours
United States (New York): 15 hours
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this player from Barbados
Thierry Gale, a 21-year-old striker who plays for Rapid Vienna. This season he has only one goal in six matches. He has five goals in six matches in the Nations League, i.e. all the goals of his national team have been scored by him.
Watch out for this player from Montserrat
Lyle Taylor, currently playing for Wycombe Wanders. He was a couple of years ago in the EFL Championship with Birmingham City. He has scored two goals in this Nations League. He has scored 12 goals with the Montserrat national team in 22 internationals.
How does Barbados arrive?
They have five consecutive defeats and have not won since March 26, when they defeated Antigua Barbuda 1-2. They are bottom of the group with zero points and with one game to go are already mathematically relegated to the C league.
How does Montserrat arrive?
They are coming off a 2-1 win over the Dominican Republic in their most recent match. However, this has been their only win in their last four matches. They are currently in third place in Group B with six points and will remain in the B league.
Background
Two previous duels with a win for each. The last time they met was in the first leg of the CONCACAF Nations League last September where Montserrat won 2-3. The first clash between the teams took place in 2010 in the Caribbean Cup where Barbados won 5-0.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Blakes Estate stadium on the Caribbean island and has a capacity of 1,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Montserrat and Barbados will meet in the match corresponding to the sixth matchday of the CONCACAF Nations League B. Both teams are in Group B along with Nicaragua and Dominican Republic.
