Czech Republic vs Moldova LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Czech Republic vs Moldova as well as the most recent information emerging from the Andrův stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
How to watch Czech Republic vs Moldova?
If you want to watch the Czech Republic vs Moldova match, you can follow it on television through VIX
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Czech Republic vs Moldova match in Euro 2024 Qualifying?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM&
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 3:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 01:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Be careful with this player from Moldova
Ion Nicolaescu, 25-year-old forward from Heerenveen. He has two goals in nine games played. He has five goals and one assist in this qualifying phase. He has 39 caps for the Moldovan national team with 14 goals and an assist.
Be careful with this player in Czech Republic
Vaclav Cerny, 26-year-old midfielder who plays for Wolfsburg. This season he has played 11 games where he has scored two goals and an assist. While three goals have been scored in this classification. 15 caps for the Czech Republic with five goals and two assists
How does Moldova arrive?
Moldova comes from drawing in the last two games and has three games in a row without winning. Right now they are fourth in group E with ten points and they need to beat the Czech Republic to get into Euro 2024
How does the Czech Republic arrive?
They are coming from a 1-1 draw against Poland in their last match. They have won only one game in their last matches. Right now they are second in group E with 12 points, but they have Moldova two points behind them.
Background
Three previous encounters between the Czech Republic and Moldova with a favorable balance for the Czechs who have won twice, while the remaining duel ended in a draw. The last time they met was last March on Moldovan soil where the match ended in a goalless draw.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Andrův stadium, located in the city of Olomouc. It was inaugurated in 1949 and has a capacity of 12474 spectators.
Preview of the match
Czech Republic and Moldova will meet in the match corresponding to the eighth matchday of the Euro 2024 qualifiers. Both teams are in Group E along with Albania, Poland and Faroe Islands.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the match between Czech Republic vs Moldova in Euro 2024 Qualification.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.