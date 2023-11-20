Djibouti vs Guinea-Bissau LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Watch Djibouti vs Guinea-Bissau Live Score Here
Don't miss a detail Djibouti vs Guinea-Bissau match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
GUINEA BISSAU!
GUINEA-BISSAU AWAY FROM HOME!
In the last few games, the Guinea-Bissau football team showed a varied performance. After a 1-1 draw against Burkina Faso, the team had a negative result, losing 1-0 to Guinea. However, they obtained important victories over São Tomé; and Principe and Nigeria, both games with scores of 1-0. The team also won draws against Martinique and Sierra Leone, with scores of 1-1 and 2-2, respectively. However, they faced difficulties in other matches, including defeats to Angola 3-2 and Guinea-Bissau. Equatorial 3-0. Consistency was a challenge for Guinea-Bissau, alternating between wins, draws and defeats in their recent clashes, showing potential, but also facing difficulties against varied opponents.
DJIBOUTI AT HOME!
In recent games, the Djibouti football team has faced a series of challenging results. After an encouraging 3-1 victory over Pakistan, Djibouti struggled, suffering consecutive defeats to Sudan, South Sudan and Algeria, all by considerable margins. These results were accompanied by 4-0 defeats to Burkina Faso, Niger and Eritrea, highlighting a difficult phase for the team. There was a goalless draw against Somalia, in addition to a previous 1-0 victory over the same team. Although they achieved one win and one draw, the Djibouti team faced consistent challenges, struggling to achieve positive results against stronger opponents, reflecting a string of defeats and shaky performance in their recent matches.
CLASSIFICATION!
Egypt: With 6 points, scored 6 goals and conceded none, leading the table due to the It was a convincing 6-0 victory and a 0-0 draw. The team demonstrated strong defensive and offensive performance.
Sierra Leone: Are you ready? in second place, accumulating 2 points with two 0-0 draws. Despite not conceding goals, their lack of wins puts them behind Egypt.
Guinea-Bissau: Tied with Burkina Faso, having 1 point after a 1-1 draw. The team scored one goal and conceded one goal in their games, showing balance.
Burkina Faso: Is at the same level as Guinea-Bissau, with 1 point. Like its direct opponent, it drew 1-1 and has an identical goal difference.
Ethiopia: Also with 1 point, achieved through a 0-0 draw. Despite scoring a goal, he was unable to win.
Djibouti: Is it? You are at the bottom of the table, with no points and a considerable goal difference of -6 after losing 6-0 in your last game.
NO HISTORY!
The two teams have not faced each other recently, so there is no chance of meeting each other recently. historical record of the confrontation.
HOW DO YOU GET TO GUINEA-BISSAU?
The Guinea-Bissau football team has fluctuated in its last few games, with mixed results. After a 1-1 draw against Burkina Faso, the team struggled, losing 1-0 to Guinea-Bissau. and 3 to 1 for Gabon. However, they achieved important victories over Sierra Leone, São Tomé and Príncipe. and Príncipe and a remarkable 1-0 victory over Nigeria. Performance was mixed, including draws with Gambia and Martinique. Although they showed the ability to beat teams considered stronger, such as Nigeria, they also struggled in some games, resulting in defeats. Consistency has been a challenge for the Guinea-Bissau team, but they have demonstrated potential by achieving significant victories.
HOW DOES DJIBOUTI ARRIVE?
In the last few games, the Djibouti football team showed a varied performance. After a series of mixed results, including wins and losses, Djibouti demonstrated some instability in their game. They recently recorded a convincing 6-0 victory over Egypt, followed by a 3-1 win over Pakistan. However, their previous performances have been patchy, with defeats to teams such as Sudan and Sudan. the South, and victories against Mauritius and Burundi. Although they have shown potential in certain games, consistency appears to be a challenge for the Djibouti team, who have fluctuated between impressive victories and less favorable results in their recent clashes.
The game will be played at Cairo International Stadium
TheDjibouti vs Guinea-Bissau game will be played at Cairo International Stadium, with a capacity of 75.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the African World Cup qualifiers: Mozambique vs Algeria live updates
My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.