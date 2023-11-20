Gambia vs Ivory Coast LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Gambia vs Ivory Coast Live Score Here
Don't miss a detail Gambia vs Ivory Coast match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
COSTA DO MARFIM!
IVORY COAST AWAY FROM HOME!
In recent games, the Gambia football team has performed consistently, scoring a series of varied results. They presented a mix of wins, draws and one defeat. Highlights include the victory against Mali 1-0 and narrow triumphs over Guinea-Bissau and South Sudan, both 1-0. They showed resilience by holding draws in games against Congo and Mali, both teams scoring one goal each. On the other hand, they faced a 2-0 defeat to Cameroon. The 1-0 victory against Tunisia, a recognized strong team, highlighted the team's ability to face challenging opponents. The consistency of close victories and the ability to draw against quality teams highlight Gambia's potential. Although they faced some defeats, their overall performance reflects a competitive team, capable of adapting to different challenges and aspiring to obtain more significant results in future clashes.
GAMBIA AT HOME!
SITUATION IN THE CLASSIFICATION!
Gabon: Leads the table with 6 points, two wins and a positive goal difference of +2.
Ivory Coast: Second with 3 points, one win, one game and an impressive goal difference of +9.
Burundi: With 3 points, they won a victory and suffered a defeat, with a neutral goal difference.
Gambia: Still haven't scored due to two defeats, with a goal difference of -1.
Kenya: Also no points, with one win and one defeat, goal difference of -1.
Seychelles: In last place without points, after suffering two defeats and a negative goal difference of -9.
Gabon leads, followed by Ivory Coast, while Gambia, Kenya and Seychelles seek to advance in the table, needing to improve their results to stand out in the competition.
RECENT HISTORY!
In the four direct clashes between Gambia and Côte d'Ivoire, Côte d'Ivoire dominated, winning three games and losing only one. Ivory Coast demonstrated superiority on the scoreboards, winning by considerable margins, such as 3-0 and 4-0 results. many years, with a tighter score of 3 to 2. These historic clashes indicate a tendency for dominance on the part of Côte d'Ivoire, highlighting a favorable record in their previous encounters.
HOW DO YOU GET TO IVORY COAST?
The Ivory Coast team presented a varied performance in its last games, with a mix of wins, draws and defeats. In the nine most recent clashes, they recorded three wins, four draws and two defeats. Consistent demonstrations were seen in the positive results against Seychelles, Lesotho and Comoros, where the team put in solid performances, including an impressive 9-0 victory over Seychelles. However, they also faced difficulties such as in the defeat to Zambia and in the draws with South Africa, Morocco and Mali. Recent games highlight a team capable of achieving significant victories, but also facing challenges against more competitive opponents. Côte d'Ivoire shows potential, but seeks greater consistency to optimize its results in future clashes.
HOW DO YOU GET TO GAMBIA?
The Gambia national football team has had a number of games played recently. In their last nine games, they recorded three wins, three draws and three defeats. The team faced a string of mixed results, showing a mixed performance throughout these matches. Highlights include wins against South Sudan and Mali, by tight scores, whilst facing defeats to Mali, Congo and Guinea-Bissau. The last game resulted in a draw against Burundi. The team demonstrated consistency in achieving important victories, but also faced challenges against equally competitive opponents. Gambia continues to work on its performance to achieve more consistent and positive results in its upcoming matches.
The game will be played at Stadium Nacional
The Gambia vs Ivory Coast game will be played at Stadium Nacional, with a capacity of 60.000 people.
