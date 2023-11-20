Russia vs Cuba LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow Russia vs Cuba live from the 2023 Friendly Match!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Russia vs Cuba live corresponding to the 2023 Friendly Match, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Volgograd Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Russia vs Cuba online and live from the 2023 Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the Russia vs Cuba match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Bolivia: 12:30 hours Without Transmission
Brazil: 1:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Chile: 1:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Colombia: 10:30 hours Without Transmission
Ecuador: 10:30 hours Without Transmission
US (ET): 11:30 a.m. No Broadcast
Spain: 5:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Mexico: 10:30 a.m. Without Transmission
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Peru: 11:30 hours Without Transmission
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Venezuela: 12:30 hours Without Transmission
Argentina: 1:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Bolivia: 12:30 hours Without Transmission
Brazil: 1:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Chile: 1:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Colombia: 10:30 hours Without Transmission
Ecuador: 10:30 hours Without Transmission
US (ET): 11:30 a.m. No Broadcast
Spain: 5:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Mexico: 10:30 a.m. Without Transmission
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Peru: 11:30 hours Without Transmission
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Venezuela: 12:30 hours Without Transmission
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Cuba's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Raiko Arozarena, Jorge Luis Corrales, Yoisel Piedra, Carlos Vázquez, Alejandro Delgado, Orlando Calvo, Eduardo Hernández, Romario Torrez, Yasniel Matos, Daniel Díaz and Reydel Sánchez.
William Pozo, player to follow!
The FC KTP winger will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, he is one of the orchestrators of the offensive and comes to this duel after being the maximum reference in the forward part of the Cuban team. Pozo arrives as one of the recent signings of the Finnish team and will seek to contribute offensively to the team. During last season with the team he played 26 games and scored 6 goals and gave 3 assists. The most important thing for him is to begin to have greater consistency on the field of play and to fit in better with players like Daniel Díaz to form a lethal forward.
How does Cuba arrive?
The Cuban team enters the Volgograd Arena, to face the Russian team and continue its path of preparation towards the future CONCACAF competitions in 2024. These will be part of the CONCACAF qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup starting in March 2024. These qualifiers will grant 3 places for the next World Cup, in addition to the 3 host countries, Mexico, Canada and the United States, so the Cubans will have to fight with everything to advance to the round. The team has a good base of players led by Reydel Sánchez, Raiko Arozarena, Orlando Calvo and Romario Torrez. The Cuban team has the ability to enter the next World Cup and be one of the best teams in its region.
Russia's last lineup!
This is the latest team lineup: Agkatsev, Prokhin, Litvinov, Vasiljev, Aleksandrov, Langovic, Khlusevichm Kuznetsov, Musaev and Gladyshev.
Daniil Khlusevich, player to watch!
The Spartak Moscow midfielder has become one of the great leaders of the Russian team and started all the matches in the process leading up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Now, after having been left without any chance, Khlusevich is running to be the top reference in The offensive generation that Russia needs and its contribution will be very important for the future and the search to continue improving with this group of players, while they hope to return to some UEFA and FIFA competition. This is one of the jewels of the new generation of Russian football.
How does Russia get here?
Those from Russia appear in this friendly duel without any possibility of participating in any FIFA championship due to the military invasion of Ukraine by the Russian government. The Russians present a list with interesting players such as Stanislav Agkatsev, Daniil Khlusevich, Stepan Oganesyan, Daniil Denisov, Aleksandr Golovin and Nikita Saltykov. Russia is not a power in the UEFA zone, but it will seek to continue maintaining the football rhythm with friendlies, hoping that one day it will be able to participate in intercontinental tournaments again. Russia wants to take advantage of the friendly duel to continue improving as a team for their next duel. As long as the war conflict with Ukraine is not resolved, they will continue to be banned from all official competitions.
Where's the game?
The Volgograd Arena Located in the city of Rusia will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within their respective confederations ahead of their upcoming international competitions. This stadium has a capacity for 44,300 fans and was inaugurated in 2019.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Russia vs Cuba match, corresponding to the 2023 friendly match. The match will take place at the Volgograd Arena, at 11:30 am.