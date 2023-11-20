North Macedonia vs England LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch North Macedonia vs England online and live from EURO 2024 Qualifying?
This is the start time of the North Macedonia vs England match in various countries:
Argentina: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 12:45 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 12:45 hours on Star+
US (ET): 2:45 p.m. on Vix+
Spain: 7:45 p.m. Without Transmission
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. on Star+ and Sky
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
England's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest line-up: Jordan Pickford, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden.
Harry Kane, a must see player!
The Bayern striker is one of his club's great offensive references and is set to become the team's top scorer. Kane seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Bayern Munich on offense. This is one of the team's top figures and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. Last season, the forward participated in 49 games where he scored 32 goals and 5 assists. The British striker had a great season and will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving his goals.
How does England arrive?
The England National Team enters this duel of the EURO 2024 Qualifiers with the aim of the team winning a ticket to the top European tournament. They are in first place in Group C with 19 points, after 6 wins, 1 draw and 0 losses. The English present a long list with interesting players such as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker and Jordan Pickford. England is one of the great powers in the UEFA zone, which is why it comes out as the great favorite to be in the EURO and is expected to get the three points. Their coach Gareth Southgate believes that the team has what it takes to make it to the EURO. The main objective is clear and with the increase in places in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, they hope to be closer than ever to getting a ticket. England already has its ticket to the next round and will only play this game due to commitment.
North Macedonia's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Stole Dimitrievski, Nikola Serafimov, Visar Musliu, Jovan Manev, Agon Elezi, Arijan Ademi, Ezgjan Alioski, Bojan Dimoski, Enis Bardhi, Eljif Elmas and Bojan Miovski.
Eljif Elmas, player to watch!
The Napoli midfielder is one of the most important figures for the team, it seeks to continue his development and continue to demonstrate that he is one of the best in his position. The Macedonian continued with the Italian team after a good season last season in Calcio Italiano, in which he scored 6 goals and 3 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the forward line of his team and the North Macedonia team, in addition to continuing to show the high level of last season. At the moment he has 11 goals and 1 assist in 49 games played with his national team.
How does North Macedonia get here?
The North Macedonia National Team enters this duel with the objective of qualifying for EURO 2024 and can continue fighting for a ticket to the top European national team tournament. At the moment, the team has several names of interesting players, with Eljif Elmas, Stole Dimitrievski, Gjoko Zajkov, Ezgjan Alioski, Enis Bardhi and Aleksandar Trajkovski being the most notable. North Macedonia has stood out for its great offensive system, being the second best offense in its group with 4 goals scored in two games. The European team is in fourth place in Group C of the EURO 2024 qualifiers with 7 points, after 2 wins, 1 draw and 4 losses and will try to continue like this to fight to get into the top European championship. North Macedonia does not start as the favorite against its rival, but it can surprise and get 3 points at home.
Where's the game?
The Tose Proeski Arena located in the city of London, England will host this duel between two teams seeking a place in EURO 2024. This stadium has a capacity for 90,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2007.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the North Macedonia vs England match, corresponding to the Qualification for EURO 2024. The match will take place at the Tose Proeski Arena, at 2:45 p.m.