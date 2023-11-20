San Marino vs Finland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here San Marino vs FinlandLive Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this San Marino vs Finland match.
How to watch San Marino vs Finland Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game San Marino vs Finland live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ViX app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Referee
Manfredas Lukjancukas will be the referee for the match, with Mangirdas Mirauskas and Aleksandras Stepanovas all coming from Lithuania. The VAR will be led by Jochem Kamphuis, with Erwin Blank as assistant, with the pair coming from the Netherlands.
Probable Finland
Finland's probable team for the match is: Hradecky, Alho, Tenho, Ivanov and Peltola; Kamara, Schuller, Kairinen and Hanas; Pukki and Pohjanpalo.
Probable San Marino
San Marino's probable team for the match is: Benedettini, Battistini, Franciosi, Di Maio, Rossi and Tosi; Golinucci, Capicchioni, Mularoni and Lazzari; Nanni.
Absentees
San Marino will be without the injured Cevoli, Battistini and Ceccaroli. Meanwhile on the Finnish side, Forss and Antman are out injured. With the exception of these absentees, both teams will have their full squad for the final match of the European Championship Qualifiers.
Group H
Group H of the Qualifiers sees Denmark top on 22 points, three clear of Slovenia and four clear of Kazakhstan. Finland are second with 15 points, above Northern Ireland with six points, while San Marino are bottom with no points.
Last Matches: Finland
Finland come into the match on the back of two defeats and one win. On October 14, away from home, they lost to Slovenia, with goals from Sesko (2) and Janza. On October 17, at home, they lost 2-1 to Kazakhstan, with goals from Zaynutdinov (2) and Taylor. And on Friday (17), a 4-0 win over Northern Ireland, with goals from Pohjanpalo, Hakans, Pukki and Lod.
Last Matches: San Marino
San Marino come into the match on the back of three straight defeats. On October 14, away from home, the defeat came 3-0 to Northern Ireland, with goals from Smyth, Magennis and McMenamin. On the 17th, at home, the defeat was 2-1 to Denmark, with goals from Hojlund and Poulsen, while Golinucci pulled one back. And on Friday (17), the defeat came 3-1 to Kazakhstan, with goals from Chesnokov (2) and Aimbetow, while Franciosi pulled one back.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 UEFA Euro Qualifiers match: San Marino vs Finland Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.