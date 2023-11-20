Aruba vs Cayman Islands LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concacaf Nations League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Aruba vs Cayman Islands Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Aruba vs Cayman Islands Concacaf Nations League.
What time is the Aruba vs Cayman Islands match for Concacaf Nations League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Aruba vs Cayman Islands of November 20th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 pm.
Bolivia: 3:00 pm.
Brasil: 4:00 pm.
Chile: 4:00 pm.
Colombia: 2:00 pm.
Ecuador: 2:00 pm.
Estados Unidos: 2:00 pm ET.
México: 1:00 pm.
Paraguay: 3:00 pm.
Perú: 2:00 pm.
Uruguay: 4:00 pm.
Argentina: 4:00 pm.
Bolivia: 3:00 pm.
Brasil: 4:00 pm.
Chile: 4:00 pm.
Colombia: 2:00 pm.
Ecuador: 2:00 pm.
Estados Unidos: 2:00 pm ET.
México: 1:00 pm.
Paraguay: 3:00 pm.
Perú: 2:00 pm.
Uruguay: 4:00 pm.
Aruba's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Matthew Lentink, Diederick Luydens, Fernando Lewis, Kymani Nedd, Nickenson Paul, Walter Bennett, Jonathan Richard, Stiven Melchor Rua, Roviën Ostiana, Benjamin Maria and Jaydon Dania.
Matthew Lentink, Diederick Luydens, Fernando Lewis, Kymani Nedd, Nickenson Paul, Walter Bennett, Jonathan Richard, Stiven Melchor Rua, Roviën Ostiana, Benjamin Maria and Jaydon Dania.
Latest Cayman Islands lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Lachlin Lambert, Joshewa Frederick-Charlery, Cameron Gray, Jah Dain Alexander, Jabari Campbell, Zachary Scott, Jordan Bonilla, Barry-Dre Tibbetts, Christopher Reeves, Elijah Seymour and Alexander Clarke-Ramirez.
Lachlin Lambert, Joshewa Frederick-Charlery, Cameron Gray, Jah Dain Alexander, Jabari Campbell, Zachary Scott, Jordan Bonilla, Barry-Dre Tibbetts, Christopher Reeves, Elijah Seymour and Alexander Clarke-Ramirez.
Players to watch from the Cayman Islands
The next three players are considered key to the Cayman Islands offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Grenada. Defender Christopher Reeves (#9), plays in the Scottish Premiership with St Johnstone. He is the fourth highest scorer on his team with 2 goals in 32 games played and will be very important for the Concacaf Nations League due to his leadership. Forward Zachary Scott (#10) is a great forward with a lot of speed and good ball control. He is 24 years old and we could see him assist or score in the game on Monday. Finally, Welling United player of the National League South, Elijah Seymour (#7) is a very skilled player who managed to score in the last match. He has a lot of experience gained in England and it is very important that he leads the team in the game against Aruba.
Cayman Islands
The Cayman Islands soccer team is in Group B along with Aruba and the Virgin Islands. They are in second place in the group with 4 points after achieving 1 game won, 1 tied and 1 lost. They seek to advance to the next phase and compete for the championship. They made several changes and a lot is expected of them, so their classification must be successful in terms of their goals. Their last game was against Virgin Islands on October 17, 2023 resulted in a victory, the match ended 2 to 1 for Cayman Islands at the Truman Bodden Sport Complex and thus they achieved their first victory of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Aruba
The next three players are considered key to Aruba's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against the Cayman Islands. Player Roviën Ostiana (#6) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Monday. Midfielder Walter Bennett (#8) is another extremely important distributor of play on the court and is the team's biggest assister in the tournament. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 30-year-old goalkeeper Matthew Lentink (# 1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Dutch Eerste Divisie, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Monday.
Aruba
Aruba is in League C, specifically in Group B of the tournament. They are in first position in the group with 9 points after 3 games won, 0 tied and 0 lost. This year they are looking to qualify for the next round and to do so they will have to emerge winners in Monday's match. They have several young players who will give a new face to the team and who will lead them to victory. Their last game was against the Virgin Islands on November 16, 2023, the match ended in a 4-1 victory for Aruba at the Bethlehem Soccer Stadium and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Guillermo Prospero Trinidad Stadium is located in the city of Oranjestad, Aruba and is one of the oldest soccer stadiums in Aruba. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 5,500 spectators, it was inaugurated on October 23, 1994 and is the stadium of the Aruba soccer team.