Seychelles vs Kenya LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match
Photo: Disclosure/Kenya

Update Live Commentary
11:10 PM43 minutes ago

Watch Seychelles vs Kenya Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Seychelles vs Kenya match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
11:05 PMan hour ago

SEYCHELLES AT HOME!

In recent games, the Seychelles football team has faced a challenging sequence of matches. They suffered defeats to Zambia and Comoros, 4-2 and 3-0 respectively, during the African Cup of Nations. In the clash with Madagascar, another 1-0 defeat, followed by a narrow 2-1 defeat to Comoros in the same competition. They also recorded a 1-0 defeat against Botswana. There were two draws, 0-0 against Lesotho and 2-2 against Mauritius, both in friendlies. In the World Cup qualifiers, they suffered significant defeats against South Sudan 1-0 and Rwanda 3-0. The oscillating performance reflects a constant challenge for the team, seeking greater consistency and positive results in games.
11:00 PMan hour ago

KENYA!

Photo: Disclosure/Kenya
Photo: Disclosure/Kenya
10:55 PMan hour ago

KENYA OUT OF HOME!

10:50 PMan hour ago

SITUATION IN THE CLASSIFICATION!

Gabon:

Points: 6

Games: 2

Wins: 2

Goals Scored: 4

Goals Conceded: 2

Goal difference: +2

Last Result: Victory

Position in the Table: 1st; place

Ivory Coast:

Points: 3

Games: 1

Wins: 1

Goals Scored: 9

Goals Conceded: 0

Goal difference: +9

Last Result: Victory

Position in the Table: 2nd; place

Burundi:

Points: 3

Games: 1

Wins: 1

Goals Scored: 4

Goals Conceded: 4

Goal Balance: 0

Last Result: Draw

Position in the Table: 3rd; place

Gambia:

Points: 0

Games: 1

Wins: 0

Goals Scored: 2

Goals Conceded: 3

Goal Balance: -1

Last Result: Defeat

Position in the Table: 4th; place

Kenya:

Points: 0

Games: 1

Wins: 0

Goals Scored: 1

Goals Conceded: 2

Goal Balance: -1

Last Result: Defeat

Position in the Table: 5th; place

Seychelles:

Points: 0

Games: 1

Wins: 0

Goals Scored: 0

Goals Conceded: 9

Goal difference: -9

Last Result: Defeat

Position in the Table: 6th; place

10:45 PMan hour ago

HISTORIC

In previous clashes between Seychelles and Kenya, the record tilts in Kenya's favor. In March 2015, Kenya won 2-0 in a friendly. In November 2011, Kenya won two victories: 4-0 at home and 3-0 in the Seychelles, both matches in the World Cup qualifiers. In these matches, Kenya demonstrated superiority, securing convincing victories. The results indicate a recent record of success for the Kenyan team in head-to-head matches against Seychelles, showing a dominant performance on the field.
10:40 PMan hour ago

HOW DOES KENYA ARRIVE?

In the most recent clashes, the Kenyan football team experienced a series of mixed results. The most recent game was a 2-1 defeat against Gabon in the World Cup qualifiers. Before that, there was a 2-2 draw against Russia in an international friendly. Kenya faced an unexpected 1-0 defeat against South Sudan and a 2-1 victory over Qatar in friendlies. In addition, there was a 1-0 defeat to Maurício and a narrow 1-0 victory over Pakistan. In the World Cup qualifiers, they beat Rwanda 2-1, drew 1-1 with Uganda and lost 1-0 to Mali. The results show a mix of performances, with challenges and moments of success for the Kenyan team.
10:35 PMan hour ago

HOW DO YOU GET TO SEYCHELLES?

In recent games, the Seychelles football team has faced a series of difficult challenges. The last clash, against Ivory Coast, resulted in a significant 9-0 defeat in the World Cup. Previously, during the African Cup of Nations, they faced Zambia, Malawi and Comoros, losing 4-2, 2-0 and 3-0 respectively. There was a 1-0 win over Bangladesh in a friendly, but also some close defeats, such as 1-0 to Bangladesh and 2-1 to Comoros. There was a goalless draw against San Marino in an international friendly. Recent performances show a constant challenge for the team, facing mixed results and seeking greater consistency in games.
10:30 PMan hour ago

The game will be played atFelix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium

The Seychelles vs Kenya game will be played at Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, with a capacity of 45.000 people.
10:25 PMan hour ago

