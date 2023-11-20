Seychelles vs Kenya LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Seychelles vs Kenya Live Score Here
SEYCHELLES AT HOME!
KENYA!
KENYA OUT OF HOME!
SITUATION IN THE CLASSIFICATION!
Points: 6
Games: 2
Wins: 2
Goals Scored: 4
Goals Conceded: 2
Goal difference: +2
Last Result: Victory
Position in the Table: 1st; place
Ivory Coast:
Points: 3
Games: 1
Wins: 1
Goals Scored: 9
Goals Conceded: 0
Goal difference: +9
Last Result: Victory
Position in the Table: 2nd; place
Burundi:
Points: 3
Games: 1
Wins: 1
Goals Scored: 4
Goals Conceded: 4
Goal Balance: 0
Last Result: Draw
Position in the Table: 3rd; place
Gambia:
Points: 0
Games: 1
Wins: 0
Goals Scored: 2
Goals Conceded: 3
Goal Balance: -1
Last Result: Defeat
Position in the Table: 4th; place
Kenya:
Points: 0
Games: 1
Wins: 0
Goals Scored: 1
Goals Conceded: 2
Goal Balance: -1
Last Result: Defeat
Position in the Table: 5th; place
Seychelles:
Points: 0
Games: 1
Wins: 0
Goals Scored: 0
Goals Conceded: 9
Goal difference: -9
Last Result: Defeat
Position in the Table: 6th; place