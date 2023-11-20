Northern Ireland vs Denmark LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Northern Ireland vs Denmark live stream.
Where and how to watch Northern Ireland vs Denmark live online
Northern Ireland vs Denmark can be tuned in from the live streams on the YouTube App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Northern Ireland vs Denmark matchday 6 of the Euro 2024 Qualifiers?
Argentina: 13:45 hours
Bolivia: 1:45 p.m.
Brazil: 13:45 hours
Chile: 13:45 hours
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.
United States: 3:45 p.m. PT and 5:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.
Peru: 2:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 6:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.
Japan: 1:00 p.m.
India: 00:45 a.m.
Nigeria: 6:45 a.m.
South Africa: 7:45 a.m.
Australia: 17:45 hours
United Kingdom ET: 18:45
Denmark Statements
"There are a lot of things you can use the game for and you can approach it in different ways. I'm now starting to prepare for an important year with the national team in 2024, and I'm also looking back. - including this game against Northern Ireland. There is an opportunity to see things, but it is important not to experiment too much."
Denmark's final lineup
Ireland's final lineup
How does Denmark fare?
How will Ireland fare?