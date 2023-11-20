Northern Ireland vs Denmark LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match
Update Live Commentary
What time is Northern Ireland vs Denmark matchday 6 of the Euro 2024 Qualifiers?

This is the kickoff time for the Northern Ireland vs Denmark match on November 20, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 13:45 hours

Bolivia: 1:45 p.m.

Brazil: 13:45 hours

Chile: 13:45 hours

Colombia: 1:45 p.m.

Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.

United States: 3:45 p.m. PT and 5:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 1:45 p.m.

Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.

Peru: 2:45 p.m.

Uruguay: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.

Japan: 1:00 p.m.

India: 00:45 a.m.

Nigeria: 6:45 a.m.

South Africa: 7:45 a.m.

Australia: 17:45 hours

United Kingdom ET: 18:45

Denmark Statements

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said ahead of the match: "I don't think about the individual training of each player. I got a lot of answers in the last game against Slovenia and that's what worries me. I might be asking some new questions against Northern Ireland, and then other answers will come, but that's how I think: that we have to find a framework to play in that we believe in."

"There are a lot of things you can use the game for and you can approach it in different ways. I'm now starting to prepare for an important year with the national team in 2024, and I'm also looking back. - including this game against Northern Ireland. There is an opportunity to see things, but it is important not to experiment too much."

Denmark's final lineup

Schmeichel; Kristensen, Christensen, Andersen, Vestergaard, Maehle; Hojbjerg, Norgaard, Delaney; Wind, Poulsen
Ireland's final lineup

Hazard; Hume, Toal, Ballard, Lewis; McNair, McCausland, Saville, Price, Thompson; Charles.
How does Denmark fare?

Dinamarca beat Slovenia in a great way and made it three out of three to become the leader of their group, far away from the other teams that did not perform so well.
How will Ireland fare?

Irlanda was defeated by Finland by four goals to zero, the home team will be looking for a good game, looking to close with dignity despite no longer having a chance to qualify to Euro 2024.

Ireland vs Denmark will be played at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park.

The Ireland vs. Denmark match will be played at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, located in Belfast, United Kingdom. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
