Chad vs Madagascar LIVE Score Updates in World Cup Qualifiers Match (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Madagascar's next match
Madagascar will host the Comoros National Team in their next match on the third date of the African Qualifiers.
Chad's next match
Their next match will be against Central African Republic in the third date of the African Qualifiers.
They are warming up
A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
Fans are already present
Little by little the fans of both teams are already gathering at the building and there is already a great atmosphere with a playoff flavor.
Already arriving at the National Stadium in Oujda
Some players are already going into the dressing room to get ready for the warm-up, while others prefer to do some field reconnaissance.
Stay tuned to follow Chad vs Madagascar LIVE
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Chad vs Madagascar live in the African Qualifiers, as well as the latest information from the National Stadium of Oujda. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Wat H out for this player from Madagascar
One of Madagascar's most unbalanced players is midfielder and left winger Tokinantenaina Randriatsiferana, also known as Tsiry, who plays for Fosa Juniors FC of the local Madagascar League. His short height of 1.63, good ball handling and change of pace in midfield make him a difficult player to mark. Already with national team experience, he has become one of the regulars and favorites in Rakotondrabe's starting eleven.
Wat H out for this player from Chad
The player to watch is the number 10, the 25-year-old striker Marius Mouandilmadji, who plays for Samsunspor in the Turkish Super League and has already scored his first goal in the qualifier against Mali. His speed and eye for goal are just some of the main virtues of the former Porto striker.
No African Cup
The 34th edition of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations will be held in Côte d'Ivoire, however, both Chad and Madagascar failed to qualify, the latter with a historic and unique participation in 2019 when they reached the Quarterfinals.
What time is the match Chad vs Madagascar of the African Qualifiers?
What time is the match Chad vs Madagascar of the African Qualifiers?
This is the kick-off time for the match Chad vs Madagascar on November 20 in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 14:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain 22:00 hours
Where and How to Watch Chad vs Ghana Live
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch Chad vs Madagascar in streaming, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
FIFA Ranking
Chad's national team is currently ranked 179th in the FIFA rankings, while Madagascar's national team is better positioned at 108th place, thanks to a good performance in the African Cup in 2019 when they reached the quarterfinals, however, both teams have never qualified for a World Cup.
Latest Madagascar lineup
Melvin Adrien, Kenji Van Boto, Thomas Fontaine, Rajo Razafindraibeharimihanta, Romain Métanire, Tokinantenaina Randriatsiferana, Loïc Lapoussin, Marco Ilaimaharitra, Marco Ilaimaharitra, Rayan Raveloson, Dorian Bertrand, Njiva Rakotoharimalala.
Chad's last lineup
Gabón Allambatnan, Akim Abdallah, Aubin Mbaïgolmem, Ahmat Abderamane, Fabrice Djimhoue, Acyl Mbogo, David Ramadingaye, Éric Mbangossoum, Guigui Ngartolabaye, Brahim Mahamat, Marius Mouandilmadji.
How does Madagascar arrive?
The Madagascar national team is coming off a 1-0 loss to Ghana and is ranked number four in Group I, ahead of Central African Republic and Chad on goal difference. The outlook for Madagascar has not been very favorable either, with five defeats, three wins and a couple of draws in their last 10 matches.
How does Chad arrive?
The Chadian national team comes into this match after losing 3-1 to Mali on the first matchday of Group I and is in last place. They are also on a 15-match winless streak with 11 defeats and 4 draws.
Long win drought
The last time the Chadian national team tasted an official victory was four years ago, in the distant October 2019 when they beat Liberia in a heart-stopping penalty shootout to qualify for the African Nations Championship.
Here is where the match will take place
The match between Chad and Madagascar will take place at the Oujda Municipal Stadium, which is located in northeastern Morocco and has a capacity of 2,500 fans.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Chad vs Madagascar, corresponding to the second matchday of the Group Stage of the African Qualifiers. The match will take place at the Oujda Municipal Stadium at 14:00.