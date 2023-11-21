Curacao vs El Salvador LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Curacao vs El Salvador live, as well as the latest information from Ergilio Hato Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Curacao vs El Salvador live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Curacao vs El Salvador match live on TV and online?
The Curacao vs El Salvador match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Curacao vs El Salvador?
This is the kick-off time for the Curacao vs El Salvador match on October 20, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 20:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 21:00 hrs. -
Chile: 20:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 19:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 19:00 hrs. -
Spain: 2:00 hrs. - (November 21st)
Mexico: 18:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 20:00 hrs. -
Peru: 19:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 21:00 hrs. -
Key player in El Salvador
One of the players to take into account in El Salvador is Diego Flores, the 26 year old central midfielder, is currently playing for Club LA Firpo of El Salvador and in his most recent game with the El Salvador National Team he scored a goal, this in the game against; Curacao.
Key player in Curaçao
One of the most outstanding players in Curaçao is Juninho Bacuna, the 26 year old central midfielder is currently playing for Birmingham City Club in England and in the most recent match where his National Team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against El Salvador.
History Curaçao vs El Salvador
In total, the two squads have met five times since 2017, the record is dominated by El Salvador with three wins, there have been two draws and Curaçao has not won a match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by El Salvador with seven goals to Curaçao's two.
Actuality - El Salvador
El Salvador had a bad performance in its last competition, the CONCACAF Nations League, because after playing four matches, it finished in sixth place in the group standings with one point, the result of zero wins, one draw and three defeats. It also scored two goals, but conceded six, for a goal difference of -4.
Guatemala 2 - 0 El Salvador
- Last five matches
El Salvador 2 - 3 Trinidad and Tobago
Martinique 1 - 0 El Salvador
El Salvador 0 - 0 Martinique
Curacao 1 - 1 El Salvador
Actuality - Curacao
Curacao had a bad performance in the CONCACAF Nations League. After playing four matches, they finished in the lowest position in the group standings with three points, after winning one match, drawing zero and losing three, scoring six goals but conceding seven, for a goal difference of -1.
Trinidad and Tobago 1 - 0 Curacao
- Last five matches
Martinique 1 - 0 Curacao
Curacao 1 - 2 Panama
Curaçao 5 - 3 Trinidad and Tobago
Curacao 1 - 1 El Salvador
The match will be played at the Ergilio Hato Stadium
The match between Curaçao and El Salvador will take place at the Ergilio Hato Stadium in the city of Willemstad (Curaçao). This stadium is where the Curaçao national soccer team plays its home matches, it was built in 2013 and has a capacity for approximately 15,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everybody! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Curacao vs El Salvador match, valid for friendly match 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
