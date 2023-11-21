Panama vs Costa Rica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Panama vs Costa Rica online live in the CONCACAF Nations League Quarter-Final Second Leg
The Panama vs Costa Rica match will not be televised.
The Panama vs Costa Rica match can be tuned in from the CONCACAF streams on Youtube.
Other matches in the CONCACAF Nations League this Monday
In addition to this match between Panama and Costa Rica, the matches between Trinidad and Tobago and the United States will be played, a match where the Stars and Stripes have the advantage in the series, undoubtedly a very exciting day, full of important teams and players of the highest quality.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the quarter-final second leg of the CONCACAF Nations League will be Hector Said Martinez Sorto, who will have the task of bringing order to this match in which three very important points are being fought for and who, with his national and international experience, will be looking to bring this match to a successful conclusion.
What time is the Panama vs Costa Rica CONCACAF Nations League Quarter-Final second leg match?
This is the kick-off time for the Panama vs Costa Rica match on 20 November 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Bolivia: 22:00 hours
Brazil: 22:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 22:00 hours
Ecuador: 22:00 hours
Spain: 02:00 hours
United States: 21:00 hours PT and 22:00 hours ET
Mexico: 20:00 hours
Paraguay: 22:00 hours
Peru: 22:00 hours
Uruguay: 22:00 hours
Venezuela: 22:00 hours
Japan: 11:00 a.m.
India: 08:00 hours
Nigeria: 08:00
South Africa: 08:00
Australia: 10:00 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 02:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best in the second leg of the CONCACAF Nations League Quarter-Finals, which gives away a ticket to the Copa America 2024.
Background
These two teams have met 14 times, leaving a record of 8 games won by Panama, 2 draws and 4 games won by Costa Rica, so tomorrow, the Panamanians will be the favorites to qualify for the Copa America 2024 and dream of playing a great role, with a team that is growing with the passing of the years.
How is the Costa Rican national team coming along?
For their part, the Costa Rican national team has one of the most complicated tasks, which is to come back from 3 away goals, they do not have Keylor Navas on this FIFA Date and it looks very difficult for them to come back from this elimination round, if they fall they will have to play a play-off to try to qualify for the Copa America 2024, which will be held in the United States Stadium, in this way the two teams arrive at this match that promises to have a lot of intensity, goals and emotions.
How is the Panama national team coming along?
The Panama national team comes to this second leg with more than half a foot in the Copa America 2024, after defeating Costa Rica 3-0 in the first leg and as visitors, to demonstrate the good moment their team is living, They will seek in the second leg to be played at home and with fans to close this key and to get their ticket to the next Copa America 2024, a selection that has improved considerably and who dreams of improving over the years also in the face of the World Cup 2026, thus comes the Panamanian team to this meeting that looks to be very exciting.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of Panama vs Costa Rica in the second leg of the CONCACAF Nations League Quarter-Finals. The match will take place at the Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez at 20:00.