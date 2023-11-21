Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates LIVE Updates: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this South Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates match.
What time is Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates match for World Cup Qualifiers 2023?
This is the start time of the game Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates of 21th November in several countries:
|
Where to watch Bahrain vs United Araba Emirates
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
September 21, 2023
|
10:45 ET
|
Argentina
|
September 21, 2023
|
12:45
|
Bolivia
|
September 21, 2023
|
10:45
|
Brasil
|
September 21, 2023
|
12:45
|
Chile
|
September 21, 2023
|
12:45
|
Colombia
|
September 21, 2023
|
10:45
|
Ecuador
|
September 21, 2023
|
10:45
|
España
|
September 21, 2023
|
16:45
|
Mexico
|
September 21, 2023
|
9:45
|
Peru
|
September 21, 2023
|
10:45
Watch out for this player from UAE:
The player to watch for this match will be the center forward, Fabio Lima, the current attacker through the middle has a great experience in international football and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his national team.
UAE's final lineup:
K. Eisa; Z. Sultan, K. Al Hammadi, K. Al Hashemi, A. Idrees; A. Ramadan, Y. Nader; A. Saleh, Fabio Lima, Caio, A. Mabkhout.
Watch out for this player from Bahrain:
The player to watch for this match will be central midfielder Kamil Al Aswad, the current attacker through the middle has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Last line-up of Bahrain:
E. Luftafalla; H. Mubarak, W. Al Hayam, A. Benaddi, M. Adel; M. Yusuf, M. Abdulwahab; I. Al- Khatal, K. Al- Khatal, K. Al- Khatal, M. Abdulwahab. Al- Khatal, K. Al Aswad, M. Marhoon; A. Al Hashash.
Background:
Bahrain and UAE have met on a total of 30 occasions (11 wins for the visitors, 5 draws and 14 wins for the home side) where the scales are tipped in favor of Bahrain. In terms of goals, Bahrain has the advantage with 43 goals to the UAE's 55. Their last meeting dates back to a friendly in January where Bahrain beat the UAE 2-1.
About the Stadium:
The Bahrain National Stadium is located in the city of Riffa, which is one of the largest cities in Bahrain. The stadium is mainly used for sporting events, such as soccer matches. Bahrain has hosted several international and regional sporting events, and the stadium has witnessed a variety of sporting competitions and activities.
Aiming to hold on to the lead
With their sights set on consolidating their leading position in the Asian World Cup qualifying group, the United Arab Emirates are preparing to face Bahrain as visitors in a crucial clash. After an impressive start with a win on the opening day, the UAE side will be looking to maintain their winning streak and assert their dominance in the competition.
Exercising the home advantage
Bahrain come into the clash on the back of a solid performance on the first day of the qualifiers. Bahrain is preparing for an epic clash at its home ground, the Bahrain National Stadium, as it takes on the United Arab Emirates in the second round of Asian qualifiers. With their sights set on victory, the Bahraini side will be looking not only to secure three crucial points but also to claim top spot in the group.
Time for international duels
Every November, fans around the world look forward to FIFA World Cup dates, a period when national teams come together for exciting friendly and qualifying matches. This lull in the domestic leagues provides the perfect opportunity for national teams to showcase their talent and seek international glory. In addition to being a chance for teams to fine-tune their tactics and players, the September FIFA Date is also a showcase for promising young players looking to earn a place on the international stage.
Kick-off time
The Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates match will be played at Bahrain National Stadium, in Bahrain, Bahrain. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:45 am ET.
