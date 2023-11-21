Afghanistan vs Kuwait LIVE Updates: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Afghanistan vs Kuwait Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this South Afghanistan vs Kuwait match.
What time is Afghanistan vs Kuwait match for World Cup Qualifiers 2023?
This is the start time of the game Afghanistan vs Kuwait of 21th November in several countries:
|
Where to watch Afghanistan vs United Araba Emirates
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
November 21, 2023
|
12:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
November 21, 2023
|
14:00
|
Bolivia
|
November 21, 2023
|
12:00
|
Brasil
|
November 21, 2023
|
14:00
|
Chile
|
November 21, 2023
|
14:00
|
Colombia
|
November 21, 2023
|
12:00
|
Ecuador
|
November 21, 2023
|
12:00
|
España
|
November 21, 2023
|
18:00
|
Mexico
|
November 21, 2023
|
11:00
|
Peru
|
November 21, 2023
|
12:00
Watch out for this Kuwait player:
The player to watch for this match will be center forward, Shabib Al-Khaldi, the current attacker through the middle has a great experience in international football and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his national team.
Kuwait's final lineup:
A. Kamel; A. Saleh, K. Hajiah, H. Al-Enezi, S. Al-Enezi; M. Ghareeb, F. Al Hajeri, R. Hani, M. Daham; M. Al Faneni, S. Al. Khaldi.
Watch out for this player from Afghanistan:
The player to watch for this match will be center forward, Balal Arezou, the current attacker through the middle has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Afghanistan's final lineup:
O. Azizi; H. Askar, M. Mohammadi, M. Hanfi, A. Sardari; J. Asekzai, M. Azadzoy, A. Panahi, S. Fatemi; A. Sharifi, B. Arezou.
Background:
Afghanistan and Kuwait had never met in an official tournament or friendly match outside and within their confederation, likewise, being a World Cup qualifier, this first duel will be full of anticipation to see which of the two teams takes the first win in the duel history.
About the Stadium:
Khalifa International Stadium, also known as Khalifa National Stadium, is a stadium located in Manama, Bahrain. It was opened in 1968 and has been an important venue for sporting and cultural events in Bahrain ever since. It has a capacity to hold a large number of spectators. Over the years, it has hosted various sporting events and concerts that have attracted sizeable audiences.
They also suffered a defeat
On the other hand, Kuwait also suffered a defeat against India in the debut of both national teams in the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. In that first matchday, India imposed conditions as visitors and ended up leaving Kuwait at the bottom of their group.
A chance to bounce back
On the one hand, Afghanistan has a chance to get back on track in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in Asia after losing to Qatar, who quickly topped their group after scoring seven goals against Afghanistan's defense. Now, the locals will have to beat a Kuwait team that arrives in the same conditions after having lost their debut match against the Indian team that also did their homework by beating them. Likewise, as this is their first home game, it will be a good opportunity to get rid of the bad vibes, get back on track and look for a ticket to the World Cup.
Time for international duels
Every November, fans around the world look forward to FIFA World Cup dates, a period when national teams come together for exciting friendly and qualifying matches. This lull in the domestic leagues provides the perfect opportunity for national teams to showcase their talent and seek international glory. In addition to being a chance for teams to fine-tune their tactics and players, the September FIFA Date is also a showcase for promising young players looking to earn a place on the international stage.
Kick-off time
The Afghanistan vs Kuwait match will be played at Abdullah Al Dabil Stadium, in Khobar, Saudi Arabia. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:45 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the World Cup Qualifiers: Afghanistan vs Kuwait!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.