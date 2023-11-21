Poland vs Latvia LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Poland vs Latvia Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Poland vs Latvia match.
What time is Poland vs Latvia match for Friendly Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Poland vs Latvia of 21th November in several countries:
|
Where to watch Poland vs Latvia
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
November 21, 2023
|
14:45 ET
|
Argentina
|
November 21, 2023
|
16:45
|
Bolivia
|
November 21, 2023
|
14:45
|
Brasil
|
November 21, 2023
|
16:45
|
Chile
|
November 21, 2023
|
16:45
|
Colombia
|
November 21, 2023
|
14:45
|
Ecuador
|
November 21, 2023
|
14:45
|
España
|
November 21, 2023
|
19:45
|
Mexico
|
November 21, 2023
|
13:45
|
Peru
|
November 21, 2023
|
14:45
Watch out for this player from Poland:
For this match, the player to watch will be Poland and Barcelona's iconic center forward Robert Lewandoski. Poland's attacker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert since Robert Lewandoski knows how to slip between defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for his team at key moments.
Poland's final lineup:
W. Szczesny; J. Bednarek, P. Bochniewicz, J.Kiwior; P. Frankowski, B. Slisz, J. Piotrowski, D. Szymanski, N. Zalewski; R. Lewandoski, K. Swiderski.
Watch out for this Latvian player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Latvia's iconic center forward, Roberts Uldriķis. Latvia's attacker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control so opposing defenses should always be on their toes as Roberts Uldriķis knows how to slip through defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for his national team.
Latvia's last line-up:
R. Ozols; R. Savalnieks, A. Cernommordijis, D. Balodis, A.Ciganikis; K. Tobers, A. Savaljevs; A. Jaunzems, J. Ikaunieks, E. Daskevics; R. Uldrikis.
Background:
Poland and Latvia have met on a total of 15 occasions (11 Polish wins, 2 draws, 2 Latvian wins) where the scales are tipped towards the Poles. In terms of goals, 40 have been scored in favor of Poland and 15 for Latvia. Their last duel dates back to the Euro 2020 qualifiers where Poland beat Latvia 0-3 as visitors.
About the Stadium:
Warsaw National Stadium, known in Polish as "Stadion Narodowy", is a stadium located in Warsaw, the capital of Poland. It was officially opened on January 29, 2012 and has since been a prominent venue for sporting and entertainment events. The stadium has a capacity to hold over 58,000 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in Poland.
Disappointed
On the other hand, Latvia unlike Poland, no longer has even the remotest chance of being able to think about fighting for a place to go up to next year's European Championship after having secured the last place finish in their group with only a total of 7 possible units since in their last match played against Croatia, Latvia lost 0-2, leaving them without the possibility of adding and remaining with 4 units so far.
One foot out of the European Championship
After playing matchday 9 of the European Championshipqualifiers and drawing 1-1 with Czechoslovakia, Poland dropped to third place in their group, below Czechoslovakia with 11 points, while they remain in second place with 12 points. With one more round of qualifiers to play, the sirens are starting to light up in Poland as they are on the verge of being present at the next big European party, which is why this friendly will serve to iron out the mistakes and arrive at the next FIFA date with a plan to achieve the feat and sneak in at the last minute to Germany 2024.
Time for international duels
Every November, fans around the world look forward to FIFA World Cup dates, a period when national teams come together for exciting friendly and qualifying matches. This lull in the domestic leagues provides the perfect opportunity for teams to showcase their talent and seek international glory, and as well as being a chance for teams to fine-tune their tactics and players, the September FIFA Date is also a showcase for promising young players looking to earn a place on the international stage.
Kick-off time
The Poland vs Latvia match will be played at Varsovia National Stadium, in Varsovia, Poland. The kick-off is scheduled at 2:45 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Match 2023: Poland vs Latvia!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.