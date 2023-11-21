Ecuador vs Chile LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Ecuador vs Chile in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.
The starting line-ups for Ecuador vs Chile live in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, as well as the latest information from the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium.
Other matches this Tuesday in the Qualifiers World Cup 2023
In addition to this match between Ecuador vs Chile, Brazil vs Argentina, Paraguay vs Colombia, Uruguay vs Bolivia and Peru vs Venezuela are tomorrow's matches for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
Where and how to watch Ecuador vs Chile in the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers live online.
The Ecuador vs Chile match will not be broadcast on television.
The Ecuador vs Chile match can be streamed on Marca Claro on Youtube.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match will be referee Anderson Daronco, who will have the task of bringing order to this match in which three very important points are being fought for and who, with his national and international experience, will be looking to bring this match to a successful conclusion, without doubt one of the best referees in CONMEBOL, and it will be very important tomorrow in this meeting.
At what time is the match Ecuador vs Chile for the Qualifying Match for the 2026 World Cup?
This is the kick-off time for the Ecuador vs Chile match on 21 November 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 19:00 hours
Bolivia: 19:00 hours
Brazil: 19:00 hours
Chile: 19:00 hours
Colombia: 19:00 hours
Ecuador: 19:00 hours
Spain: 02:00 hours
United States: 19:00 hours PT and 20:00 hours ET
Mexico: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 19:00 hours
Peru: 19:00 hours
Uruguay: 19:00 hours
Venezuela: 19:00 hours
Japan: 02:00 hours
India: 00:00 hours
Nigeria: 00:00 hours
South Africa: 01:00 hours
Australia: 04:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 02:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best in this 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, with two teams full of hope for a place in the World Cup.
Background
The record is very close, as they have met on 9 occasions, leaving a record of 4 games won by Ecuador, a draw and 4 games won by the Chilean national team, despite this record, the favorite to take the 3 points will be Ecuador, as they are in a better moment and have players of much better quality.
How is the Chilean national team coming along?
The selection of Chile comes from a scoreless draw against Paraguay, a match that was full of arrivals and above all many fouls, same that caused two red cards, is in 8th position with 5 points and a record of one game won, two draws and two defeats, will seek to defeat Ecuador in a tough visit, with the need to get the 3 points to be able to aspire to the classification, in this way the two teams arrive to this match that promises to be very exciting in this qualifier for the 2026 World Cup.
How is the Ecuadorian national team coming along?
The Ecuadorian national team comes from a valuable draw in Venezuela with no goals, a game that had many arrivals and for much of the game they suffered a lot because of the pressure exerted by Venezuela, finally getting a point to place in 6th position with 5 points and a record of 2 wins, 2 draws and a loss, They will be looking for a win against Chile, taking advantage of the fact that they will be playing with their fans and in their stadium. If they win tomorrow, they could be in 4th position, which is why tomorrow's match is so important, this is how Ecuador arrives at the 6th round of the Qualifying Round for the 2026 World Cup.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the live coverage of Ecuador vs Chile in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. The match will take place at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado at 17:30.