Singapore vs Thailand LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

How and where to watch the Singapore vs Thailand match live?
What time is Singapore vs Thailand match for Asian World Cup Qualifiers?
Argentina 9 am: 365
Bolivia 8 am: 365
Brazil 9 am: 365
Chile 8 am: 365
Colombia 7 am: 365
Ecuador 7 am: 365
USA 7 am ET: 365
Spain 1 pm: 365
Mexico 7 am: 365
Paraguay 8 am: 365
Peru 7 am: 365
Uruguay 9 am: 365
Venezuela 8 am: 365
Speak,Mano Pölking!
It's normal to put the pressure on in this game. But we talked within the team that we couldn't stay down, we had to get up quickly. and get back to concentrating on this game again As the time periods are quite close together, there's no time to be disappointed. We have to concentrate and do our best to win."
Speak, Nishigaya!
Classification
War Elephants
The War Elephants are in third place in Group C, with no points to their name.
The Lions
The Lions are in fourth and last place in the group, still without a point. The Singaporeans opened their qualifying campaign with a 5-0 defeat away to South Korea.
Singapore National Stadium
With a capacity of more than 55,000 spectators, the National Stadium is home to prestigious sporting events and large-scale entertainment. Its distinctive design, marked by a unique and bold dome, stands out in the city skyline and symbolizes the modernity and innovation that characterize Singapore.
The stadium was designed with versatility in mind, being able to host a variety of events, from soccer matches and international sports competitions to world-class concerts and shows. It is the only one in the world to encompass a special design for soccer, rugby, cricket and athletics events. The retractable dome is a notable feature, allowing the space to be adapted for different purposes and weather conditions, providing a comfortable experience for spectators.
In addition to its impressive facilities, the Singapore National Stadium incorporates sustainable and ecological technologies, reflecting the country's commitment to environmental responsibility. The areas around the stadium have also been designed to offer a complete experience, with commercial facilities, green spaces and amenities that complement the venue's vibrant atmosphere.
The venue is home to the Singapore national soccer team, the Singapore national cricket team and the Sunwolves, a Super Rugby team. It has also hosted a number of international events, including the 2015 Southeast Asian Games, the 2019 Rugby World Cup and the 2022 AFC Champions League final.
