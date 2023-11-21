Singapore vs Thailand LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match
10:40 PM22 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Singapore vs Thailand match live?

10:35 PM27 minutes ago

What time is Singapore vs Thailand match for Asian World Cup Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Singapore vs Thailand of 21th November 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9 am

Bolivia 8 am

Brazil 9 am

Chile 8 am

Colombia 7 am

Ecuador 7 am

USA 7 am ET

Spain 1 pm

Mexico 7 am

Paraguay 8 am

Peru 7 am

Uruguay 9 am

Venezuela 8 am

10:30 PM32 minutes ago

Speak,Mano Pölking!

"We're back in Singapore once again, and we have fond memories of winning the AFF championship two years ago. This game will be difficult for both teams. We're in the same situation. That is, we lost the first game. But now we have to stay focused and we're ready to win this game.

It's normal to put the pressure on in this game. But we talked within the team that we couldn't stay down, we had to get up quickly. and get back to concentrating on this game again As the time periods are quite close together, there's no time to be disappointed. We have to concentrate and do our best to win."

10:25 PM37 minutes ago

Speak, Nishigaya!

"We knew it was always going to be tough and although it was a physically intense game, I'm proud of my players' effort tonight. Now we have to focus on the game against Thailand, which we'll be playing at home, and it's crucial that we get a positive result."
10:20 PM42 minutes ago

Classification

10:15 PMan hour ago

War Elephants

Thailand also got off to a rocky start in the group stage. Thailand opened their qualifying campaign with a 2-1 defeat against China on home soil. 

The War Elephants are in third place in Group C, with no points to their name.

10:10 PMan hour ago

The Lions

Singapore is currently in the second round of the Asian Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. It is in Group C, along with South Korea, Thailand and China. 

The Lions are in fourth and last place in the group, still without a point. The Singaporeans opened their qualifying campaign with a 5-0 defeat away to South Korea.

10:05 PMan hour ago

Singapore National Stadium

The Singapore National Stadium is an imposing architectural feat located in the heart of the city-state of Singapore. Opened in 2014, the stadium is a symbol of Singapore's commitment to sport and excellence in infrastructure.

With a capacity of more than 55,000 spectators, the National Stadium is home to prestigious sporting events and large-scale entertainment. Its distinctive design, marked by a unique and bold dome, stands out in the city skyline and symbolizes the modernity and innovation that characterize Singapore. 

The stadium was designed with versatility in mind, being able to host a variety of events, from soccer matches and international sports competitions to world-class concerts and shows. It is the only one in the world to encompass a special design for soccer, rugby, cricket and athletics events.  The retractable dome is a notable feature, allowing the space to be adapted for different purposes and weather conditions, providing a comfortable experience for spectators.

In addition to its impressive facilities, the Singapore National Stadium incorporates sustainable and ecological technologies, reflecting the country's commitment to environmental responsibility. The areas around the stadium have also been designed to offer a complete experience, with commercial facilities, green spaces and amenities that complement the venue's vibrant atmosphere.

The venue is home to the Singapore national soccer team, the Singapore national cricket team and the Sunwolves, a Super Rugby team. It has also hosted a number of international events, including the 2015 Southeast Asian Games, the 2019 Rugby World Cup and the 2022 AFC Champions League final.

10:00 PMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Singapore vs Thailand live this Tuesday (21), at the Singapore National Stadium at 7 am ET, for the Asian World Cup Qualifiers. The match is valid for the 2th round of the competition.
9:55 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Asian World Cup Qualifiers Match: Singapore vs Thailand Live Updates!

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
