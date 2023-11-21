Palestine vs Australia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Asian World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Palestine vs Australia match live?
What time is Palestine vs Australia match for Asian World Cup Qualifiers?
Argentina 11 am: 365
Bolivia 10 am: 365
Brazil 11 am: 365
Chile 10 am: 365
Colombia 9 am: 365
Ecuador 9 am: 365
USA 9 am ET: 365
Spain 3 pm: 365
Mexico 9 am: 365
Paraguay 10 am: 365
Peru 9 am: 365
Uruguay 11 am: 365
Venezuela 10 am: 365
Speak, Goodwin!
So we definitely want to make a statement in every game we play and really have that ruthlessness in front of goal as well. There will definitely be some areas where we can improve in terms of having more pressure, having the ball in good areas and creating quality chances.
I think a lot of us are well equipped to experience this kind of campaign and the atmosphere we'll have. We believe we should qualify directly for this World Cup and putting in a really good performance is another step in that direction."
Speak, Boyle!
The Asian Cup is huge this year and we want to do really well. I'm not getting any younger - I'm aware of that, but I hope that with the setbacks I've had with injuries, I can prolong my career for a few more years. We're expecting a tough game, as we always do. We'll analyze the video now that the group is all together. We'll identify their weaknesses and hopefully we'll be able to analyze them in the best possible way."
Socceroos
Al-Fursan
In their first match, Al-Fursa (The Warriors) drew 0-0 with Lebanon in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The match was held at a neutral venue due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
It's worth remembering that the Palestinian team has never qualified for the World Cup. However, with more places, the team has a chance of qualifying for the 2026 tournament.
Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium
It was built in 2009 in Kuwait City, Kuwait. The stadium is mainly used for soccer and athletics matches.
The stadium was built on a 200,000 square meter site and was a joint venture between the Kuwaiti government and the private sector. The total cost of the stadium was estimated at 59 million Kuwaiti dinars (US$192 million). Not to mention that it is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, supporting a variety of sporting events and live entertainment. In addition to soccer matches, the venue has hosted cultural events, concerts and international competitions, contributing to the vitality of the country's cultural scene.
The stadium is named after Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait from 1977 to 2006. The stadium was officially inaugurated on September 10, 2010 with a match between the national soccer teams of Kuwait and Iraq.
