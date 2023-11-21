Palestine vs Australia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Asian World Cup Qualifiers Match
How and where to watch the Palestine vs Australia match live?

What time is Palestine vs Australia match for Asian World Cup Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Palestine vs Australia of 21th November 2023 in several countries:

Speak, Goodwin!

"I think it gives us a bit more recovery [talking about the importance of the direct flight rather than stopping off in another country during the trip]. It cuts down and gives us the chance for extra treatment, and we hope to have the boys ready for the game. We want to take the chances we get and really try to take the next step to go from a team that's competing against some of the best in the world to trying to become one of the best in the world.

So we definitely want to make a statement in every game we play and really have that ruthlessness in front of goal as well. There will definitely be some areas where we can improve in terms of having more pressure, having the ball in good areas and creating quality chances.

I think a lot of us are well equipped to experience this kind of campaign and the atmosphere we'll have. We believe we should qualify directly for this World Cup and putting in a really good performance is another step in that direction."

Speak, Boyle!

"You need to take medical advice on some of these things [after recently recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury]. The Asian Cup last time was a nightmare for me, so I hope I'll be lucky for the third time in important tournaments.

The Asian Cup is huge this year and we want to do really well. I'm not getting any younger - I'm aware of that, but I hope that with the setbacks I've had with injuries, I can prolong my career for a few more years. We're expecting a tough game, as we always do. We'll analyze the video now that the group is all together. We'll identify their weaknesses and hopefully we'll be able to analyze them in the best possible way."

Socceroos

Australia are in a good position in the Asian Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. The team tops Group I with four points after a 7-0 win over Bangladesh. The Socceroos are the favorites in their group to advance and, of course, book their place in the next World Cup.
Al-Fursan

Palestine is in its second match in the Asian Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Group I of the second round also includes Lebanon, Australia and Bangladesh. 

In their first match, Al-Fursa (The Warriors) drew 0-0 with Lebanon in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The match was held at a neutral venue due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

It's worth remembering that the Palestinian team has never qualified for the World Cup. However, with more places, the team has a chance of qualifying for the 2026 tournament.

Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium

With a capacity of approximately 60,000 spectators, the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium is one of the largest stadiums in the Middle East. Its grand architecture incorporates traditional and modern elements, creating a unique structure that stands out in the urban landscape. 

It was built in 2009 in Kuwait City, Kuwait. The stadium is mainly used for soccer and athletics matches. 

The stadium was built on a 200,000 square meter site and was a joint venture between the Kuwaiti government and the private sector. The total cost of the stadium was estimated at 59 million Kuwaiti dinars (US$192 million). Not to mention that it is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, supporting a variety of sporting events and live entertainment. In addition to soccer matches, the venue has hosted cultural events, concerts and international competitions, contributing to the vitality of the country's cultural scene. 

The stadium is named after Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait from 1977 to 2006. The stadium was officially inaugurated on September 10, 2010 with a match between the national soccer teams of Kuwait and Iraq.

Eye on the game

Palestine vs Australia live this Tuesday (21), at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium at 9 am ET, for the Asian World Cup Qualifiers. The match is valid for the 2th round of the competition.
