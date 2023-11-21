Ireland vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Everything you need to know about this match of the Friendly Match
How to watch Ireland vs New Zealand on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Ireland vs New Zealand live on TV, your options are: No options

If you want to directly stream it: FIFA+

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Last lineup New Zealand

Woud, Blindon, Smith, Cacace, Singh, Stamenic, Payne, Garbett, Bell, Wood, Mccowatt.
Last lineup Ireland

Bazunu, Doherty, Manning, O'Shea, Cullen, Robinson, Browne, Ferguson, Scales, Knight, Collins.
Who will be thereferee and his assistants?

To be confirmed
How does the New Zealand National Team arrive?

On the other hand, the visiting team, the New Zealand national team, has not had much activity. Without playing the World Cup and with only friendly matches, the New Zealanders started 2023 in a good way with a victory and a draw against China, however, in the second half of the year, their soccer performance dropped and they recorded a draw and three defeats, the most recent being on November 17 in a friendly match against Greece where the Greeks won by a score of 2-0.

How does arrive the Irish National Team?

The Irish national team failed to secure its ticket to Euro 2024 after sharing a difficult group with Gibraltar, Greece, the Netherlands and France, the latter two of which qualified for the European competition. With only 6 points after 8 matches played, Ireland said goodbye to their aspirations on November 18. The Irish faced the Dutch in their most recent encounter where they lost by the minimum thanks to a goal scored by Weghorst in the 11th minute.

Friendly match

The activity in all the leagues and cups of the world has been paused for the FIFA date and, at noon on Tuesday, we will have a very striking match corresponding to the friendly matches of European teams. The Aviva Stadium will witness this clash between the Irish national team and the New Zealand national team. Both teams will want to finish 2023 in the best way, so they will try to keep their best soccer level and arrive with confidence to the next year. Will the locals or the visitors be able to achieve the victory?
The match will be played at the Aviva Stadium

The match between Ireland - New Zealand will be played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Kickoff is scheduled at 2:45 pm (ET).
 
