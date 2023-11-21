French Guiana vs Bermuda LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here French Guyana vs Bermuda in a CONCACAF Nations League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is French Guyana vs Bermuda match for CONCACAF Nations League?
This is the start time of the game French Guyana vs Bermuda of November 21th, in several countries:
México: 13:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 horas
Chile: 16:00 horas
Colombia: 14:00 horas
Perú: 14:00 horas
EE.UU.: 14:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 14:00 horas
Uruguay: 16:00 horas
Paraguay: 15:00 horas
España: 22:00 horas
Where and how French Guyana vs Bermuda live
The match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.
If you want to watch French Guyana vs Bermuda in streaming, it will be tuned by CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.

If you want to watch French Guyana vs Bermuda in streaming, it will be tuned by CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.

Group E
This is how Group E is formed, four teams will compete for the pass to the next phase: Bermuda with 8 points, French Guyana with 7 points as well as Belize, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines with 6 points.
Background
This will be the second meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start this match with everything and come out on top, in addition to scoring a victory, leaving 0 wins for French Guiana, 1 draw and 0 for Bermuda.
Watch out for this player from Guyana
Etoile Matoury's attacker, 26-year-old Jules Haabo has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Watch out for this player from Panama
Former Episkopi attacker, 23 year old Kane Sinclair Crichlow has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Greek league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
How is Bermuda doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against St. Vincent and the Grenadines, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Bermuda 3 - 1 St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Nov. 17, 2023, Concacaf Nations League
Bermuda 1 - 1 Belize, Oct. 17, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
Belize 0 - 1 Bermuda, Oct. 13, 2023, Concacaf Nations League
St. Vincent and the Grenadines 4 - 3 Bermuda, Sept. 12, 2023, Concacaf Nations League
Bermuda 0 - 0 French Guiana, Sept. 8, 2023, Concacaf Nations League
How is Guyana doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-4 against St. Vincent and the Grenadines, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Belize 1 - 0 French Guiana, Nov. 17, 2023, Concacaf Nations League
French Guiana 3 - 2 St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Oct. 16, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
St. Vincent and the Grenadines 1 - 4 French Guiana, Oct. 13, 2023Concacaf Nations League
French Guiana 0 - 2 Belize, Sept. 12, 2023, Concacaf Nations League
Bermuda 0 - 0 French Guiana, Sept. 8, 2023, Concacaf Nations League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the CONCACAF Nations League match between French Guiana vs Bermuda. The match will take place at Pierre-Aliker Municipal Stadium, at 14:00.