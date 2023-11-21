Pakistan vs Tajikistan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Pakistan vs Tajikistan Live Score Here
PAKISTAN!
TAJIKISTAN AWAY FROM HOME!
PAKISTAN AT HOME!
CLASSIFICATION!
Score: 4 points
Games Played: 1
Wins: 1
Draws: 0
Losses: 0
Goals Scored: 4
Goals Conceded: 0
Goal difference: +4
Current Position: 1st
Status: Won all games, leading the classification.
Jordan:
Score: 1 point
Games Played: 1
Wins: 0
Draws: 1
Losses: 0
Goals Scored: 1
Goals Conceded: 1
Goal Balance: 0
Current Position: 2ª
Situation: Drawn the first game, occupying second place.
Tajikistan:
Score: 1 point
Games Played: 1
Wins: 0
Draws: 1
Losses: 0
Goals Scored: 1
Goals Conceded: 1
Goal Balance: 0
Current Position: 3rd
Situation: Drawn the first game, occupying third place.
Pakistan:
Score: 0 points
Games Played: 1
Wins: 0
Draws: 0
Defeats: 1
Goals Scored: 0
Goals Conceded: 4
Goal difference: -4
Current Position: 4th
Situation: Defeat in the first game, occupying the last position in the classification.