Pakistan vs Tajikistan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match
Photo: Disclosure/Pakistan

Update Live Commentary
Watch Pakistan vs Tajikistan Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Pakistan vs Tajikistan match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
PAKISTAN!

TAJIKISTAN AWAY FROM HOME!

Tajikistan's football team has had a series of games in recent months, standing out for the consistency of its performances. On October 17, 2023, Tajikistan faced Malaysia, winning 2-0. Before that, on October 13, 2023, they faced Palestine and emerged victorious. In the clash with Singapore on September 8, 2023, Tajikistan again triumphed, winning 2-0. However, on June 17, 2023, against Uzbekistan, the team suffered a 5-1 defeat. The previous game against Oman on 14 June 2023 resulted in a 1-1 draw. The performance also includes a win over Kuwait and draws against the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia, reflecting a competitive and balanced phase for the Tajik team.
PAKISTAN AT HOME!

In recent games, the Pakistan football team has had a mixed performance. On October 17, 2023, in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CMU) Cup of Nations, they achieved a 1-0 victory over Cambodia. However, in the South Asian Cup of Nations (SAF), they faced Kuwait on 24 June 2023, suffering a 4-0 defeat. In friendlies on 14 June 2023, they were defeated by Kenya 1-0. On June 11, 2019, at CMU, they lost to Cambodia 2-1. In September 2018, at SAF, they achieved a 3-0 victory over Bhutan. In March 2015, at CMU, they drew 0-0 with Yemen. In friendlies, they beat Afghanistan 2-1 in February 2015, but lost to Palestine 2-0 in October 2014. At SAF in September 2013, they drew 1-1 with Nepal. Closing in March 2013, in the Challenge Cup (CHC), they beat Macau 2-0. The recent performance reveals challenges, but also highlights important victories, indicating a search for consistency and growth.
CLASSIFICATION!

Saudi Arabia:

Score: 4 points

Games Played: 1

Wins: 1

Draws: 0

Losses: 0

Goals Scored: 4

Goals Conceded: 0

Goal difference: +4

Current Position: 1st

Status: Won all games, leading the classification.

Jordan:

Score: 1 point

Games Played: 1

Wins: 0

Draws: 1

Losses: 0

Goals Scored: 1

Goals Conceded: 1

Goal Balance: 0

Current Position: 2ª

Situation: Drawn the first game, occupying second place.

Tajikistan:

Score: 1 point

Games Played: 1

Wins: 0

Draws: 1

Losses: 0

Goals Scored: 1

Goals Conceded: 1

Goal Balance: 0

Current Position: 3rd

Situation: Drawn the first game, occupying third place.

Pakistan:

Score: 0 points

Games Played: 1

Wins: 0

Draws: 0

Defeats: 1

Goals Scored: 0

Goals Conceded: 4

Goal difference: -4

Current Position: 4th

Situation: Defeat in the first game, occupying the last position in the classification.

LATEST GAMES

In direct confrontations, the Tajikistan football team had an advantage over Pakistan. On March 17, 2013, during the AFC Cup qualifiers, Tajikistan won 1-0. In the return game on April 4, 2006, Tajikistan again triumphed, this time 2-0, consolidating its dominance over Pakistan. These results indicate a more favorable performance by Tajikistan in direct clashes between the two teams, demonstrating consistency in their performances throughout these historic clashes.
HOW DOES TAJIKISTAN ARRIVE?

In the last games of the Tajikistan football team, they recorded a varied performance. On 16 November 2023, they faced Jordan in a 1–1 draw in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CMU) Cup of Nations. On October 17, 2023, in the FIFA World Cup qualifier, they beat Malaysia 2-0. In the same month, they triumphed over Palestine with an unspecified result on October 13, 2023. 2023. In friendlies in September 2023, they defeated Singapore 2-0. In the Central Asia Tournament (CAC) in June 2023, they suffered a 5-1 defeat to Uzbekistan, drew with Oman and won 2-0. They were beaten 1-1 and also drew 1-1 with Turkmenistan. In March 2023, they were defeated by Kuwait 2-1 and played out a goalless draw with the United Arab Emirates in friendlies. In November 2022, they recorded a 0-0 draw against Russia in a friendly.
HOW DOES PAKISTAN ARRIVE?

In the last few games of the Pakistan football team, the results were mixed. On November 16, 2023, they faced Saudi Arabia, suffering a 4-0 defeat. Before that, on October 17, 2023, they beat Cambodia 1-0. In the previous clash, on October 12, 2023 , drew 0-0 against Cambodia. In the South Asian Cup of Nations (SAF), Pakistan lost to Nepal 1-0 on 27 June 2023, were defeated by Kuwait 4-0 on 24 June 2023, 2023, and suffered another defeat to India 4-0 on 21 June 2023. Before that, in friendlies, they drew with Djibouti 3-3, lost to Kenya 1-0 and beat the Isles Mauritius 3-0 in June 2023. On March 21, 2023, they triumphed over the Maldives 1-0.
The game will be played at Smoothie King Center

The Pakistan vs Tajikistan game will be played at Jinnah Sports Stadium, with a capacity of 48.820 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Asian World Cup Qualifiers: Pakistan vs Tajikistan live updates

We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
