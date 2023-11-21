Hong Kong vs Turkmenistan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match
In the last ten matches, the Turkmenistan football team has faced a series of challenges, recording mixed results. The team participated in competitions such as World Cup qualifiers and friendlies, demonstrating a mixed performance. The 2-1 victory over Bangladesh in the qualifiers stands out, but there is also a 2-1 victory over Bangladesh. defeats to Tajikistan, Malaysia and South Korea. In the friendly against Bahrain in September 2023, the match ended in a 1-1 draw, while against Indonesia, there was a 2-0 defeat. Turkmenistan also achieved an important victory over Thailand 1-0 in May 2022. These results reveal the variability in the Turkmen team's performance over the last few competitions and friendlies.
In the last few games, the Hong Kong team demonstrated remarkable performance. On 12 October 2023, they won a 4-0 victory over Bhutan, followed by another impressive victory on 11 September 2023, defeating Brunei 10-0. However, on 19 June 2023, Hong Kong suffered a 1-0 defeat to Thailand. The previous clash, on March 23, 2023, resulted in a 1-1 draw against Singapore. Previously, on September 24, 2022, Hong Kong beat Myanmar 2-0. Also noteworthy are the victories over Afghanistan (2-1) on June 8, 2022 and Cambodia (2-0) on November 19, 2019, contrasting with defeats to China (0-2) and Iraq (0-1) in December 2019 and June 2021, respectively.
CLASSIFICATION!

Will:

Games: 1

Wins: 1

Draws: 0

Losses: 0

Goals Scored: 4

Goals Conceded: 0

Goal difference: +4

Score: 3

Current Situation: Group Leader (Victoria)

Uzbekistan:

Games: 1

Wins: 1

Draws: 0

Losses: 0

Goals Scored: 3

Goals Conceded: 1

Goal difference: +2

Score: 3

Current Situation: Second Place (Victory)

Turkmenistan:

Games: 1

Wins: 0

Draws: 0

Defeats: 1

Goals Scored: 1

Goals Conceded: 3

Goal difference: -2

Score: 0

Current Situation: Third Place (Lost)

Hong Kong:

Games: 1

Wins: 0

Draws: 0

Defeats: 1

Goals Scored: 0

Goals Conceded: 4

Goal difference: -4

Score: 0

Current Situation: Fourth Place (Lost)

Em confrontos diretos recentes, a seleção de Hong Kong enfrentou o Turcomenistão em duas ocasiões. No último encontro em 18 de novembro de 2007, durante as eliminatórias para a Copa da Ásia, o Turcomenistão venceu por 3 a 0. Antes disso, em 10 de novembro de 2007, Hong Kong e Turcomenistão empataram em 0 a 0. As odds anteriores ao jogo sugeriam uma competição equilibrada. O histórico desses confrontos diretos revela um desafio competitivo entre as equipes, com resultados variados. O futebol, muitas vezes imprevisível, deixa em aberto as expectativas para futuros encontros entre Hong Kong e o Turcomenistão.
In the last 10 games, the Turkmenistan football team has faced a series of challenges, recording a varied performance. The team participated in competitions such as the Asian Cup of Nations (CAC) and friendlies (AMS). In qualifying for the 2023 World Cup, Turkmenistan had mixed results, with a 2-1 victory over Bangladesh, but also faced defeats to Oman, Uzbekistan and Malaysia. In addition, there were draws against Tajikistan and Bahrain.

The last game against Uzbekistan, on November 16, 2023, ended in a 3-1 defeat. The team's performance reflects a combination of wins, draws and defeats, highlighting the challenges faced by the Turkmen national team in its recent journey on the international football scene.

In the Hong Kong team's last games, the team faced a series of opponents in international competitions. In the most recent clash on 16 November 2023, Hong Kong faced Iran, suffering a 4-0 defeat. Previously, on 17 October 2023, Hong Kong faced Bhutan, achieving a 2-0 victory. to 0. In the game against Bhutan on October 12, 2023, Hong Kong won 4-0. On September 11, 2023, the team faced Brunei, winning an impressive 10-0 victory. include 1-1 draw against Cambodia, 1-0 defeat against Thailand, 2-0 defeat against Malaysia, and 0-0 draws against Myanmar and 1-1 draws against Singapore.
The game will be played at Hong Kong Stadium

The Hong Kong vs Turkmenistan game will be played at Hong Kong Stadium, with a capacity of 40.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Asian World Cup Qualifiers: Hong Kong vs Turkmenistan live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
