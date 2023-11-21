Hong Kong vs Turkmenistan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Hong Kong vs Turkmenistan Live Score Here
HONG KONG!
TURKMENISTAN AWAY FROM HOME!
HONG KONG AT HOME!
CLASSIFICATION!
Games: 1
Wins: 1
Draws: 0
Losses: 0
Goals Scored: 4
Goals Conceded: 0
Goal difference: +4
Score: 3
Current Situation: Group Leader (Victoria)
Uzbekistan:
Games: 1
Wins: 1
Draws: 0
Losses: 0
Goals Scored: 3
Goals Conceded: 1
Goal difference: +2
Score: 3
Current Situation: Second Place (Victory)
Turkmenistan:
Games: 1
Wins: 0
Draws: 0
Defeats: 1
Goals Scored: 1
Goals Conceded: 3
Goal difference: -2
Score: 0
Current Situation: Third Place (Lost)
Hong Kong:
Games: 1
Wins: 0
Draws: 0
Defeats: 1
Goals Scored: 0
Goals Conceded: 4
Goal difference: -4
Score: 0
Current Situation: Fourth Place (Lost)
LATEST GAMES
HOW DOES TURKMENISTAN ARRIVE?
The last game against Uzbekistan, on November 16, 2023, ended in a 3-1 defeat. The team's performance reflects a combination of wins, draws and defeats, highlighting the challenges faced by the Turkmen national team in its recent journey on the international football scene.