Vietnam vs Iraq LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

VIETNAM!
IRAQ OUT OF HOME!
The Iraq national football team has had a series of competitive games in recent months, demonstrating mixed performances. The victories over Jordan and Thailand stand out, both in September 2023, with scores of 3-2 in both matches. However, the team faced defeats to Colombia and Russia in June and March 2023 respectively, with results of 1-0 and 2-0. In January 2023, Iraq overcame Saudi Arabia 2-0, but lost to Mexico 4-0 in November 2022. Additional highlights include draws with Ecuador and Syria, both in 2022. The team faced varied challenges, remaining competitive to no avail. several occasions.
VIETNAM AT HOME!
Vietnam's national football team He performed remarkably well in his last few games. On October 13, 2023, they faced Uzbekistan, suffering a 0-2 defeat. However, they showed resilience on September 11 of the same year, beating Palestine 2-0. continued its good form in June 2023, winning victories over Syria, Hong Kong and Myanmar, with scores of 1-0, 1-0 and 3-0, respectively. On January 13, 2023, they faced Thailand in a 2-2 draw. Before that, Vietnam played against Thailand. performed impressively in the AFF qualifiers, beating Indonesia, Myanmar, Malaysia and the Philippines. Highlight is the 2-1 victory over Dortmund on November 30, 2022. Vietnam has demonstrated consistency and skill throughout these recent games.
CLASSIFICATION!
Iraq
Games: 1
Games: 1
Games: 1
Games: 1
Games: 1
Wins: 1
Draws: 0
Losses: 0
Goals Scored: 5
Goals Conceded: 1
Goal difference: +4
Points: 3
Status: Victory (V)
Vietnam
Games: 1
Wins: 1
Draws: 0
Losses: 0
Goals Scored: 2
Goals Conceded: 0
Goal difference: +2
Points: 3
Status: Victory (V)
Philippines
Games: 1
Wins: 0
Draws: 0
Defeats: 1
Goals Scored: 0
Goals Conceded: 2
Goal difference: -2
Points: 0
Status: Defeat (D)
Indonesia
Games: 1
Wins: 0
Draws: 0
Defeats: 1
Goals Scored: 1
Goals Conceded: 5
Goal difference: -4
Points: 0
Status: Defeat (D)
HISTÓRICO!
Nos últimos confrontos diretos entre as seleções de futebol do Vietnã e do Iraque, o histórico é equilibrado. O último encontro ocorreu em 8 de janeiro de 2019, durante a Copa da Ásia, com o Iraque vencendo por 3 a 2. Antes disso, em 29 de março de 2016, o Iraque também saiu vitorioso por 1 a 0, enquanto em 8 de outubro de 2015, as equipes empataram em 1 a 1. O confronto mais distante registrado foi em 21 de julho de 2007, com o Iraque ganhando por 2 a 0. O histórico reflete uma competição intensa entre as equipes, com resultados variados ao longo dos anos.
HOW DOES IRAQ ARRIVE?
The Iraq national football team performed remarkably well in its recent games. On November 16, 2023, they faced Indonesia in the World Cup, winning an impressive 5-1 victory. Before that, on October 17, 2023, they faced Jordan, winning 3-2 in an exciting match. The game against Qatar on 13 October 2023 ended in a 0-0 draw. In the Asian Qualifiers, Iraq defeated Thailand on 10 September 2023 3-2 and India on September 7, 2023 by 3 to 2. In friendly games, the team beat Omã 3-2 on 16 January 2023, Qatar 2-1 on 16 January 2023, and Yemen 5-0 on 12 January 2023. However, they suffered defeats to Colombia and Russia in March and January 2023, respectively. Iraq has demonstrated a positive global performance, standing out for its consistent victories.
HOW DOES VIETNAM ARRIVE?
In the last few games, the Vietnam national football team played. faced varied challenges, recording mixed results. The most recent confrontation took place on November 16, 2023, when Vietnam took over. faced the Philippines, losing 0-2. Before that, on October 17, 2023, Vietnam won. faced South Korea, suffering a 0-6 defeat. The previous matches also presented difficulties, with defeats to Uzbekistan and China by 0-2 and 0-2, respectively. However, there were notable victories against Palestine, Syria and Hong Kong, with scores of 2-0, 1-0 and 1-0 respectively. In short, the Vietnamese team has had variable performance in recent matches, with important victories interspersed with significant defeats.
The game will be played at Mỹ Đình National Stadium
The Vietnam vs Iraq game will be played at Mỹ Đình National Stadium, with a capacity of 40.192 people.
