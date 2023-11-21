China vs South Korea LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for China vs South Korea live, as well as the latest information from Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match China vs South Korea live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch China vs South Korea match live on TV and online?
The China vs South Korea match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is China vs South Korea?
This is the kickoff time for the China vs South Korea match on November 21, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 8:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 9:00 hrs. -
Chile: 8:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 7:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 7:00 hrs. -
Spain: 14:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 6:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 8:00 hrs. -
Peru: 7:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 9:00 hrs. -
Key player in South Korea
One of the players to take into account in South Korea is Heung Min Son, the 31 year old center forward, is currently playing for Tottenham Hotspur Club in England and in his most recent match with the South Korean National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against; Singapore.
Key player in China
One of the most outstanding players in China is Wu Lei, the 32-year-old attacking midfielder is currently a player of the Shanghai Port Club of China and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the authors, the match was against Thailand.
History China vs South Korea
In total, the two squads have met five times since 2017, the record is dominated by South Korea with three wins, one draw has been recorded and China has won one match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by South Korea with eight goals to China's three.
Actuality - South Korea
South Korea had a good performance in the last competition they played, the Qatar 2022 World Cup, because after playing three matches, they finished second in the standings with four points, this product of; a win, a draw and a loss, they also scored four goals, but conceded four, for a goal difference of 0.
Wales 0 - 0 South Korea
- Last five matches
Saudi Arabia 0 - 1 South Korea
South Korea 4 - 0 Tunisia
South Korea 6 - 0 Vietnam
South Korea 5 - 0 Singapore
Actuality - China
China had a bad performance in the Asian Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. After playing ten matches, they finished in fifth place in the standings with six points, after winning one match, drawing three and losing six, scoring nine goals, but conceding 19, for a goal difference of -10.
China 1 - 1 Malaysia
- Last five games
China 0 - 1 Syria
China 2 - 0 Vietnam
China 1 - 2 Uzbekistan
Thailand 1 - 2 China
The match will be played at the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre Stadium
The match between China and South Korea will take place at the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre Stadium in the city of Shenzhen (China), where the Shenzhen Football Club plays its home matches. The stadium was built in 2011 and has a capacity for approximately 60,400 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the China vs South Korea match, valid for Matchday 2 of the Asian Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
