Uzbekistan vs Iran LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

The Iran national football team He had a remarkable performance in his last games, standing out for impressive victories and some challenging results. In the qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup, they beat Qatar 4-0 and Jordan 3-1 in October 2023, both for the AMS. Additionally, they achieved a 1-0 victory over Bulgaria in September 2023. In the Central Asian Cup (CAC), they defeated Uzbekistan 1-0 and Kyrgyzstan 1-0. 5-1 in June 2023. Internationally, they beat Wales 2-0 and Uruguay 1-0 in November 2022, but faced a 6-2 defeat to England in the same period. In June 2022, they suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Algeria in the AMS, but triumphed over South Korea 2-0 in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. has demonstrated a positive overall performance, with convincing victories and competitive challenges in its recent clashes.
UZBEKISTAN AT HOME!
The Uzbekistan football team has had a mixed performance in its recent games. On September 12, 2023, for AMS, they played a thrilling 3-3 draw against Mexico. In the CAC tournament in June 2023, they faced Iran, suffering a 1-0 defeat, but bounced back with a convincing 5-1 victory over Tajikistan and another 3-0 victory over Omã . On the international stage, they obtained 1-1 draws against Venezuela and 0-0 against Russia in March 2023, both by AMS. Furthermore, they beat Bolivia 1-0 in March 2023 and Kazakhstan 2-0 in November 2022, both by AMS. However, they faced a 1-2 defeat to Costa Rica in September 2022, also by AMS. The last game in June 2022 resulted in a 2-0 victory over Thailand in the CPA. In summary, Uzbekistan demonstrated a mixed performance, highlighting solid wins and draws, but also facing defeats in its recent international trajectory.
CLASSIFICATION!
answer:
Games: 1
Wins: 1
Draws: 0
Losses: 0
Pro Goals: 4
Goals Against: 0
Goal difference: +4
Points: 3
Current Position: 1st
Last Result: 4-0 victory
Uzbekistan:
Games: 1
Wins: 1
Draws: 0
Losses: 0
Pro Goals: 3
Goals Against: 1
Goal difference: +2
Points: 3
Current Position: 2ª
Last Result: 3-1 victory
Turkmenistan:
Games: 1
Wins: 0
Draws: 0
Defeats: 1
Pro Goals: 1
Goals Against: 3
Goal difference: -2
Points: 0
Current Position: 3rd
Last Result: Defeat by 1 to 3
Hong Kong:
Games: 1
Wins: 0
Draws: 0
Defeats: 1
Pro Goals: 0
Goals Against: 4
Goal difference: -4
Points: 0
Current Position: 4th
Last Result: Defeat 0 to 4
HISTORIC!
In the last direct confrontations between Uzbekistan and Iran, Iran demonstrated dominance by winning three of the last four meetings. In the most recent, on June 20, 2023, by CAC, Iran came out victorious 1-0. Before that, on October 8, 2020, by AMS, Iran won 2-1. The record shows balanced matches, with Iranian victories by narrow margins, such as the 1-0 triumph on September 11, 2018 and the clash on May 19, 2018, where Iran won 2-1. won 1-0. There was an exception on June 12, 2017, by CMU, when Iran won 1-0. won 2-0. In short, Iran has a recent advantage in head-to-head clashes with Uzbekistan, maintaining a consistency of winning by tight margins.
HOW DOES IRAN ARRIVE?
The Iran national football team performed impressively in his last few games. On November 16, 2023, they beat Hong Kong 4-0 at CMU. Before that, on October 17, they recorded a convincing 4-0 victory over Qatar and defeated Jordan 3-1 on October 13, both in the AMS. The team continued its good form by beating Angola 4-0 on 12 September via AMS and Bulgaria 1-0 on 7 September. In the CAC, they beat Uzbekistan 1-0 on June 20th and Kyrgyzstan 5-1 on June 16th. Furthermore, they triumphed over Afghanistan 6-1 on June 13. On the international stage, they beat Kenya 2-1 on March 28, and drew 1-1 against Russia on March 23, both by AMS. In short, Iran displayed consistency and effectiveness, recording significant victories in several recent clashes.
HOW DOES UZBEKISTAN ARRIVE?
The Uzbekistan football team has had a mixed performance in its recent games. In the most recent clash on November 16, 2023, they faced Turkmenistan at CMU, losing 3-1. Before that, on October 16, they beat China 2-1 and, on October 13, they defeated Vietnam. 2-0, both games for AMS. A 3-3 draw against Mexico on September 9th by the AMS demonstrated balance, while the 3-0 defeat to the USA on June 20th by the CAC and the 1-0 defeat by Iran on June 17th there were unfavorable results. However, the team had an impressive victory over Tajikistan 5-1 on June 14 and beat Turkmenistan 2-0 on June 11, both by CAC. Furthermore, on March 28, they defeated Omã 3-0, but drew 1-1 against Venezuela in a game played on March 9 by AMS. In short, Uzbekistan had a mixed performance, with wins, draws and defeats in their last few games.
The game will be played at Milliy Stadium
TheUzbekistan vs Iran game will be played at Milliy Stadium, with a capacity of 34.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Uzbekistan vs Iran live updates
My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.