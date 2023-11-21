India vs Qatar LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for India vs Qatar live, as well as the latest information from Kalinga Stadium.
How to watch India vs Qatar match live on TV and online?
The India vs Qatar match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is India vs Qatar?
This is the kickoff time for the India vs Qatar match on November 21, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:30 hrs. -
Bolivia: 9:30 a.m. -
Brazil: 10:30 hrs. -
Chile: 9:30 hrs. -
Colombia: 8:30 hrs. -
Ecuador: 8:30 hrs. -
Spain: 15:30 hrs. -
Mexico: 7:30 hrs. -
Paraguay: 9:30 hrs. -
Peru: 8:30 hrs. -
Uruguay: 10:30 hrs. -
Key player in Qatar
One of the players to take into account in Qatar is Almoez Ali, the 27 year old center forward, is currently playing for the Al Duhail Club of Qatar and in his most recent match with the Qatar National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against Afghanistan.
Key player in India
One of the most outstanding players in India is Manvir Singh, the 28-year-old attacking midfielder is currently playing for the Northeast United Club of India and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Kuwait.
History India vs Qatar
In total, the two teams have met three times since 2011, the record is dominated by Qatar with two wins, no draws have been recorded and India has won one match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Qatar with three goals to India's two.
Actuality - Qatar
Qatar had a bad performance in the last competition they played, the World Cup Qatar 2022, because after playing three matches, they finished in the fourth position of the standings with zero points, this product of; zero wins, zero draws and three defeats, they also scored one goal, but conceded seven, for a goal difference of -6.
Qatar 1 - 2 Kenya
- Last five matches
Qatar 1 - 1 Russia
Qatar 0 - 0 Iraq
Qatar 0 - 4 Iran
Qatar 8 - 1 Afghanistan
Actuality - India
India had a bad performance in the Asian Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, as after playing eight matches, they finished third in the standings with seven points, after winning one match, drawing four and losing three, scoring six goals, but conceding seven, for a goal difference of -1.
Kuwait 1 - 1 India
- Last five games
Kuwait 1 - 1 India
Iraq 2 - 2 India
Lebanon 1 - 0 India
Malaysia 4 - 2 India
Kuwait 0 - 1 India
The match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium
The match between India and Qatar will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in the city of Bhubaneswar (India), where the Odisha Football Club plays its home matches. The stadium was built in 1978 and has a capacity for approximately 16,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the India vs Qatar match, valid for match day 2 of the Asian Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
